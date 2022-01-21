Senate committee to receive IEBC views on Political Parties (Amendment) bill

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 21-The Senate Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights committee will on Friday receive submissions from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) among other key political stakeholders on the Political Parties Amendment Bill of 2021.

The poll agency which has been mandated to conduct the polls has previously stated that key changes in the electoral laws might tamper with their responsibility of ensuring free and fair elections in the August 9th polls.

The committee led by Nyamira Senator Okongo Omogeni which commenced public participation on the bill yesterday will also receive views from the office of Registrar of Political Parties, Judiciary committee on Elections and the Attorney General.

Key civil Societies bodies which include the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), Law Society of Kenya (LSK), Katiba Institute among other organizations will also give their input on the bill that has caused tension across the political divide.

On Thursday, the County Assemblies Forum sought to have the Senate remove a proposal in the which seeks to empower the Registrar of Political Parties to be able to register coalition parties.

The Centre for Multiparty Democracy led by Nominated Senator Abshiro Halakhe similarly asked the Committee to propose a new law which will govern how political party nominations are to be conducted.

“Political parties primaries must be legislated as stand alone as opposed to just being one of the things to be done in this bill,” she stated.

Earlier, the Central Organisations of Trade Unions (COTU) Administrative and Legal Secretary Issac Okello stated that they fully support the amendments because they will bring discipline to the political parties sphere.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The trade union said the amendment requiring political parties to have an ideology to inform a party’s slogan will give direction and inspiration to its members.

The National Youth Council wanted the allocations meant for minorities in the Political Parties Fund to be adjusted from the current 15 percent to 30 percent because this will encourage political parties to increase participation of the minorities and disabilities.