Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Senate’s Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights committee begins public hearings on Political Parties Amendment Bill. /CFM

County News

Senate committee commences public hearings on Political Parties Amendment Bill

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – The Senate Justice Legal Affairs and Human Rights committee on Thursday kicked off a two-day public hearing exercise on the contentious Political Parties Amendment Bill.

The Bill was introduced for the first reading on Tuesday last week and immediately committed to the Senate Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights committee by Speaker Kenneth Lusaka to conduct public participation.

The Senate is slated to convene another Special Sitting on January 25 to consider the Bill that has become the latest battlefront pitting President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement Raila Odinga on one side against Deputy President William Ruto on the other.

It will then proceed to its second reading where members will have the opportunity to debate it.

The Bill, which seeks to establish “a coalition political party” created huge divisions during a debate at the National Assembly.

It was tabled before the Senate for the first reading where Minority Leader James Orengo assured the public of a comprehensive debate before a vote is taken.

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru, Raila urge Senate to fast-track Azimio Bill and stop demonizing it

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has drummed up support for the divisive Political Parties Amendment Bill (2021) noting that it is...

7 days ago

Kenya

‘Azimio’ Bill public hearings set for Thursday, Friday next week

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 12 – Clerk of Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye has clarified that public hearings on the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill will now be...

January 12, 2022

Kenya

Senate committee to conduct 14-day public participation on Political Parties Amendment Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 11 – Senate’s Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee is set to conduct a fourteen-day public participation exercise on the...

January 11, 2022

Top stories

Uhuru, Raila trying to legislate trust, analyst says of Political Parties Amendment Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 6 – Analysts have termed the Political Parties Amendment Bill 2021 which was approved by the National Assembly as an attempt...

January 6, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Big win for Raila’s Azimio La Umoja as Political Parties Bill finally passed, to head to Senate

-Ruto MPs have vowed to challenge it in court. -The bill will largely influence the August election in which Raila will vie on a...

January 5, 2022

Top stories

MP Fatuma Gedi kicked out of Parliament for distributing Lollipops to MPs

-Also suspended was MP Ndindi Nyoro for claiming Gedi was bribing MPs with money to vote

January 5, 2022

Kenya

Kimunya confident debate on Political Parties law will conclude by Friday

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 4-Members of Parliament are yet again expected to flex muscles in the National Assembly during the three-day special sitting set to...

January 4, 2022

Top stories

MPs recalled for 3-day sitting to pass changes in Political Parties law

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3- National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has recalled MPs for an additional 3-day special sitting next week to conclude debate on...

January 3, 2022