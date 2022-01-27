Security beefed up in Lamu following Al Shabaab attack on court officials

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – Security has been beefed up n Lamu following an incident on Wednesday where a team of court officials were shot at and injured by suspected Al Shabaab militants.

According to a police report, the militants attacked the vehicle they were in which was headed to Garsen town from Kipini Mobile Court, at around 5.50pm.

The report stated that those in the vehicle included the driver, Garsen Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Paul Rotich, court prosecutor, court assistant, clerk and two police officers.

The Judiciary officials had spent the day at the mobile court in Kipini village in Tana River County.

Security officers who responded immediately repulsed the attackers.

Two court officials were injured during the incident.

The incident comes days after the gang attacked and burnt eight vehicles that are constructing the LAPSETT road on Lamu-Garissa Road.