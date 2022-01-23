Connect with us

Ruto's allies present at the Bomas of Kenya for Mudavadi's 'earthquake' announcement. /CFM

Kenya

Ruto’s UDA brigade at Bomas for Mudavadi’s ‘earthquake’

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 23 – Deputy President William Ruto allies have graced Amani National Congress’s National Delegates Congress (NDC) at the Bomas of Kenya for the party leader Musalia Mudavadi’s much awaited ‘earthquake.

Key leaders include MPs Nandi Governor Steven Sang, Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, Kirinyanga Governor  Anne Waiguru,Aden Duale (Garrisa Township)Aisha Jumwa (Malindi).

Others are Didmus Barasa (Kimilili),Benjamin Washiali(Mumias East),Vincent Kemose(West Mugirango),Vincent Munyaka(Machakos Town),Irungu Kangata(Muranga Senator),Catherine Waruguru(Laikipia)and Nelson Havi(Westlands UDA aspirant).

Leaders from One Kenya Alliance principals present include Moses Wetangula(Ford Kenya).

ANC MPs presents include Tindi Mwale(Butere),Cleophas Malala(Kakamega Senator) and Malala Injendi(Malaba).

Hundreds of delegates and supporters have converged at Bomas of Kenya for the Amani Delegates Conference to ratify their party leader  Musalia Mudavadi as their presidential flag bearer in the August polls.

 

