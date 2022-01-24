Connect with us

Ruto’s presidential campaign names Hussein Mohamed Head of Communications

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential campaign has named former Citizen Television talk show host Hussein Mohamed the Head of Communications.

Mohamed who hosted senior government officials and top-ranking politicians, including Ruto, on his News Night show will manage media relations for Ruto’s campaign in the period leading to the August 9 presidential election.

Ruto unveiled the acclaimed talk show host on Monday briefly after chairing a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Parliamentary Group meeting.

