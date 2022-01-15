Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
DP William Ruto campaigns in Mwiki, Nairobi on January 14, 2022. /DPPS.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto to voters: Choose wisely, you have the power

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 15 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to support a leader who will take care of their interests.
He challenged them not to be hoodwinked by those fronting a “project” only interested in protecting their interests.
Dr Ruto said the destiny of the country will not be determined by a few rich individuals but a majority of Kenyans.
“Votes are with the people; they are the ones who will decide.”
Speaking today during a series of rallies in Kasarani and Roysambu Constituencies, Dr Ruto said he will focus on addressing the needs and aspirations of ordinary people.
The Deputy President said he will do away with the failed trickle-down economic model.
“We are starting from the bottom of the economic pyramid where millions of Kenyans are,” he explained.
Dr Ruto’s sentiments were echoed by a section of MPs who asked Kenyans to reject a state-sponsored candidate.
They were MPs George Theuri (Embakasi West), Kimani Ichung’wah (Kikuyu), James Gakuya (Embakasi North), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Benjamin Gathiru (Embakasi Central) and Nixon Korir (Lang’ata).
Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Simon Mbugua (EALA), Mohammed Ali (Nyali), Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Isaac Mwaura (Nominated), Millicent Omanga (Nominated), Gubernatorial aspirants Margaret Wanjiru (Nairobi), Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu), among other leaders were also present.
Mr Nyoro said they will throw their weight behind the people’s choice to defeat the state-sponsored project.
“We know the government has a project, however, we want the people’s project,” he said.
Mr Gakuyo noted that they will not support a puppet, but instead rally behind a leader with a development plan to transform the country.
On his part, Mr Ali said Kenyans will not allow a few wealthy individuals to determine the direction that the country will assume.
He said: “We want to tell those who think this country belongs to them, the next government will be formed by hustlers.”
Mr Osoro warned Kenyans to be wary of candidates handpicked in boardroom meetings to advance the interests of a few individuals.
He said: “You have two options; Dr Ruto the people’s project and Mr Odinga the boardroom project.”
Mr Ichung’wah urged Kenyans to rally behind the hustler nation saying their opponents have nothing to offer them.
He said: “Our opponents do not have a plan, what they have is a scheme to impose their project on Kenyans.”
Mr Theuri said Kenyans will not surrender their democratic right of voting for leaders of their choice to a few power brokers scheming in hotel rooms.
Mr Korir added: “Let them scheme in hotels, we will organise ourselves on the ground.”

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila assures will deliver Sh6,000 monthly cash stipend if elected President

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga says if elected President in the August 9, 2022 General Election he will keep his...

17 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

“Heri mama wa kiosk kuliko Raila,” Ruto says

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – Deputy President William Ruto now says Kenya is better off being led by a shop keeper than his main...

17 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru, Raila urge Senate to fast-track Azimio Bill and stop demonizing it

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has drummed up support for the divisive Political Parties Amendment Bill (2021) noting that it is...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru calls on leaders to work together for the unity of Kenyans and campaign peacefully

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13 —President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on politicians to work together with a view of improving the lives of all Kenyans...

2 days ago

Kenya

Itumbi: This is what happened during my kidnapping

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 13- Dennis Itumbi who works for Deputy President William Ruto as a Digital strategist has spoken out in detail about his...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto to Opponents: stop intimidating the hustler nation

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13-Deputy President William Ruto has asked his opponents to stop employing threats and intimidation to advance their agenda. He said his...

2 days ago

Top stories

Uhuru visits Naivasha ICD, Kisumu Shipyard and Mbita Bridge

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday made day-long impromptu working visits of Naivasha Inland Container Depot (ICD), Kisumu Shipyard and...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru roots for Raila during Nyanza visit, says unity key as Kenya heads to elections

KISUMU, Kenya Jan 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has rooted for a peaceful and united country during this electioneering period, saying that was the...

2 days ago