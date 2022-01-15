COUNTDOWN TO 2022
Ruto to voters: Choose wisely, you have the power
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga says if elected President in the August 9, 2022 General Election he will keep his...
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – Deputy President William Ruto now says Kenya is better off being led by a shop keeper than his main...
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has drummed up support for the divisive Political Parties Amendment Bill (2021) noting that it is...
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13 —President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on politicians to work together with a view of improving the lives of all Kenyans...
Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 13- Dennis Itumbi who works for Deputy President William Ruto as a Digital strategist has spoken out in detail about his...
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13-Deputy President William Ruto has asked his opponents to stop employing threats and intimidation to advance their agenda. He said his...
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday made day-long impromptu working visits of Naivasha Inland Container Depot (ICD), Kisumu Shipyard and...
KISUMU, Kenya Jan 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has rooted for a peaceful and united country during this electioneering period, saying that was the...