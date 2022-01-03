Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
DP William Ruto addressing a campaign rally in Trans Nzoia on January 3, 2021. /DPPS.

Top stories

Ruto tells Kenyans to choose wisely, warns against imposed leaders

-Kenyans have a right to choose their leaders.
-Warns against a scheme to impose Raila in the August elections.
-Says Raila has nothing to show from his previous posts in government.

Published

TRANS NZOIA, Kenya Jan 3 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to reject leaders imposed on them.
He said no one should sell fear to Kenyans, saying it’s voters who have the final decision on matters of leadership.
Dr Ruto said those imposing leaders on Kenyans would meet the wrath of voters at the ballot.
Speaking in various stopovers during his tour of Trans Nzoia County on Monday, the Deputy President said Kenyans should be left alone to elect leaders of their choice.
“Some few wealthy individuals recently carried out interviews in Nairobi hotels and declared Mr Odinga as their candidate.  They should not impose him on us because it’s voters who elect leaders,” said Dr Ruto.
Also read:
https://www.capitalfm.co.ke/news/2022/01/dp-ruto-to-address-40-rallies-in-rift-valley-and-western-this-week/
The Deputy President said UDA was a party with national outlook and clear agenda of economically transforming the lives of ordinary citizens through the Bottom-up model.
He told Kenyans not to be misled that there is ‘deep state and system’ which can decide on who the next president will be.
 At the same time, the Deputy President told Kenyans to vote out leaders whose agenda is to change the Constitution to create positions for few individuals once elected to office.
He said it was now clear that Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s agenda is to change the Constitution within 100 days to create positions for few individuals at the expense of challenges facing millions of ordinary Kenyans.
Dr Ruto said economic empowerment of ordinary Kenyans should be leaders’ top priority.
“It’s now clear that the only agenda that my competitors have for this country is to change the Constitution to create positions for few individuals instead of economically empowering majority of ordinary citizens who hustle every day to put something on the table,” said Dr Ruto.
He said it was time voters rejected individuals who were pursuing selfish interests instead of empowering majority of ordinary citizens.
Among the areas the Deputy President addressed wananchi included Kachibora, Kesegon, Kapkoi, Kwanza Centre, Endebes, Kitalale, Machewa, Waitaluk and Sikhendu grounds.
Present were MPs Janet Nangabo (Trans Nzoi), Dan Wanyama (Webuye West), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), John Waluke (Sirisia), Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati), Robert Pukose (Endebes) and Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho).
Others were Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Caleb Kositany (Soy), Mwambu Mabonga (Bumula), Samuel Moroto (Kapenguria) and Bungoma deputy governor Ngome Kibanani.
The MPs on their part, urged voters to reject leaders who have been imposed on them.
“Voters should shame those who are imposing Raila Odinga on us at the ballot. We should elect leaders who have our interests at heart,” said Mr Didmus.
Mr Waluke and Mr Mabonga told Defense CS Eugine Wamalwa to stop misleading the Luhya community to achieve his selfish ends.
“The Luhya community should not be misled by Eugine Wamalwa to support candidates who end up being in Opposition after this year’s elections,” said Mr Waluke.
“We’ve been in Opposition more than enough. It’s time we support Dr Ruto so as to be part of the next government,” said Mr Mabonga.
Mr Murkomen and Mr Gachagua said wealthy individuals have imposed Mr Odinga on Kenyans because they want him to protect their wealth.
“Kenyans should know that those who are imposing Odinga on us are doing so for their selfish ends. They have no time for ordinary citizens,” said Mr Murkomen.
Mr Mabonga said Mr Odinga has frustrated many Luhya leaders including the late Michael Wamalwa and Ford-K leader Moses Wetangula, saying he has no business seeking votes from them.
“Mr Odinga should be rejected at all costs. The former Prime minister has nothing to show the Luhya community in terms of development, yet he served in various positions in previous governments,” he said.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

MPs recalled for 3-day sitting to pass changes in Political Parties law

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3- National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has recalled MPs for an additional 3-day special sitting next week to conclude debate on...

3 hours ago

EDUCATION

Back to school reality check for parents who went big for Christmas and New Year parties

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3- After pomp and colour characterised with fine wine, fine whisky, champagne, many many beers, Nyama Choma and other niceties that...

3 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

DP Ruto to address 40 rallies in Rift Valley and Western this week

-He is expected in Trans Nzoia county for rallies in Cheragany, Kwanza, Endebes, Saboti and Kiminini. -Other rallies are scheduled for Kakamega, Bungoma and...

8 hours ago

Top stories

Kenya extradites Dutchman on Interpol list over human trafficking

-John Habeta, 53, is a Dutch national of Eritrean descent. -He was on the Interpol list for trafficking Eritreans to Europe. -He will stand...

8 hours ago

Top stories

6 people killed in Lamu Al Shabaab attack, houses torched

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3 – At least 6 people have been killed and houses torched in an attack blamed on Al Shabaab terrorists in Widhu...

9 hours ago

Top stories

Ruto: I’ve never said I will give Kenyans wheelbarrows

-Ruto says the wheelbarrow is UDA's party symbol. -Dismisses talk of Deep State or system. -He is confident of beating Raila in August elections...

11 hours ago

Africa

Wang Yi: No one is in a position to lecture others on democracy

-China will never seek hegemony in the world as Western countries did, nor it is interested in changing, replacing or threatening anyone. -Wang also...

21 hours ago

Top stories

Dr. Richard Leakey is dead

-Leakey was a respected Environmentalist. -He served as Head of Public Service. -He also served as Director of the National Museums of Kenya. -He...

1 day ago