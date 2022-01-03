Top stories
Ruto tells Kenyans to choose wisely, warns against imposed leaders
-Kenyans have a right to choose their leaders.
-Warns against a scheme to impose Raila in the August elections.
-Says Raila has nothing to show from his previous posts in government.
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3- National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has recalled MPs for an additional 3-day special sitting next week to conclude debate on...
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3- After pomp and colour characterised with fine wine, fine whisky, champagne, many many beers, Nyama Choma and other niceties that...
-He is expected in Trans Nzoia county for rallies in Cheragany, Kwanza, Endebes, Saboti and Kiminini. -Other rallies are scheduled for Kakamega, Bungoma and...
-John Habeta, 53, is a Dutch national of Eritrean descent. -He was on the Interpol list for trafficking Eritreans to Europe. -He will stand...
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3 – At least 6 people have been killed and houses torched in an attack blamed on Al Shabaab terrorists in Widhu...
-Ruto says the wheelbarrow is UDA's party symbol. -Dismisses talk of Deep State or system. -He is confident of beating Raila in August elections...
-China will never seek hegemony in the world as Western countries did, nor it is interested in changing, replacing or threatening anyone. -Wang also...
-Leakey was a respected Environmentalist. -He served as Head of Public Service. -He also served as Director of the National Museums of Kenya. -He...