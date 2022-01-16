Connect with us

Capital News
DP William Ruto addressing a rally in Embakasi on January 16, 2022. /DPPS.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila must commit to accept election results, Ruto says

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Opposition leader Raila Odinga to assure Kenyans that he will accept election results if he loses the August elections.
Dr Ruto asked Mr Odinga not to mobilize his supporters to cause violence during the campaign period and after the election if he loses.
The Deputy President said Kenyans want a peaceful election devoid of violence, threats and intimidation.
“The only thing I ask my friend Mr Raila Odinga, is to accept defeat and should not cause violence or swear himself in after the August 9, General Election,” said Dr Ruto.
Speaking in Embakasi South and East constituencies in Nairobi County, Dr Ruto told Mr Odinga to uphold election laws during the upcoming general election.
The Deputy President said leaders and supporters of the Hustler Movement will not succumb to threats, blackmail and intimidation employed by their detractors to manage the country’s politics.
“You have been threatening us for the last four years. Those threats have amounted to nothing,” said Dr Ruto.
The Deputy President urged his competitors to stop duping youth with handouts, saying it was an insult to the millions of educated and hardworking youth seeking jobs among other opportunities.
Dr Ruto challenged Mr Odinga to come up with practical solutions to unemployment and poverty in the country.
 “Please, respect the youth of Kenya. These are not people to be given handouts. They want jobs and business opportunities,” he said.
Dr Ruto said he will implement projects and programmes that will create jobs and opportunities for the youth.
He was accompanied by Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, MPs Aden Duale (Garissa), Benjamin Gathiru (Embakasi Central), James Gakuya (Embakasi North), George Theuri (Embakasi West), Kimani Ichung’wah (Kikuyu), Gathoni Wa Muchomba (Kiambu), Nixon Korir (Lang’ata), Millicent Omanga (Nominated), John Kiarie (Dagoretti South) and Simon Mbugua (EALA).
Others were Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Wilson Sossion (Nominated), Gubernatorial aspirants Margaret Wanjiru (Nairobi), Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) and LSK President Nelson Havi, among others.
The MPs asked Mr Odinga to denounce violence and embrace peace ahead of the August General Election.
Mr Ichungwa said Mr Odinga was the biggest impediment to the peace and unity of the country.
He urged the former Prime minister to stop using violence to scare his opponents out of his perceived strongholds.
Mr Ichumgwa faulted Embakasi MP Babu Owino for organising violence during Dr Ruto’s meeting at Jacaranda grounds in Embakasi East.
He said: “Do not use Mr Owino to cause violence in Embakasi. Kenyans are peace-loving people.”
Mr Duale asked Mr Odinga to manage his supporters to stop using violence to advance his presidential bid.
He said Mr Owino was misguided into believing he can use violence to win elections.
“If you (Mr Owino) think you can win the election using violence, you are misplaced,” said Mr Duale.
Mr Kiarie urged those who have not registered as voters to do so and vote for the Hustler Movement to ascend to power and address challenges facing them.
Mr Muthama urged Kenyans to vote for UDA candidates to help Dr Ruto implement the bottom-up economic model.
The Deputy President assured Nairobi residents that under his administration there will be no demolitions without compensation.
“Before anyone is moved, there must be a place for resettlement,” said Dr Ruto.
He also pledged to address the perennial water shortages and sewage system in some parts of Nairobi.

In this article:
