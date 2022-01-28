Connect with us

Capital News
The two leaders appeared to be jovial as they acknowledged greetings from their supporters during a series of rallies in Kakamega and Bungoma/DPPS

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto, Mudavadi make triumphant entry into western Kenya after Bomas earthquake

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – Deputy President William Ruto and Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi staged a show of political bromance in Western Kenya on Friday as they held their inaugural rally since announcing their partnership over the weekend.

Ruto, United Democratic Alliance’s presumed presidential candidate in the August 9 presidential election, arrived in Malava, Kakamega County, sharing a ride of his official vehicle with Mudavadi.

The two leaders appeared to be jovial as they acknowledged greetings from their supporters during a series of rallies in Kakamega and Bungoma.

Ruto said UDA’s alliance with ANC and FORD Kenya will seek to unite the country and deliver economic revival.

“Our key agenda to unite the country is not for the benefit of leaders but to tackle the challenges facing our nation. Through our unity, we will take our country back to the progressive path. This is our opportunity to put ordinary Kenyans in the drivers seat of our economy,” he said.

Image

In Bungoma, the leaders addressed rallies in Mt Elgon and Posta Grounds accompanied by Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula who has also vowed to work with the Ruto-Mudavadi axis with his FORD Kenya party.

Image

ImageMudavadi and Wetangula bolted out of the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) in a surprise move on Sunday, January 23.

Mudavadi’s decision angered his co-principles in OKA — Wiper Kalonzo Musyoka and KANU’s Gideon Moi — who walked out of his National Delegates Convention at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi after learning Ruto had been invited to the meeting.

Responding to the move by Musyoka and Moi, Mudavadi said “I will not be cowed, and you will not choose my friends for me,” even as he reiterated that Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja Movement is not an option for his ANC outfit.

“My friends in OKA stormed out quickly once they realized that Deputy President William Ruto was coming to my meeting. Wetangula stood firm with me. I wonder why they left yet when they invited Raila in their NDC meeting, I didn’t raise an issue,” Mudavadi said.

