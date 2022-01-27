Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Ruto will tour Kiambu as Raila receives Amani National Congress defectors to his political outfit. /CFM

Kenya

Ruto in Kiambu, Kalonzo in Kitui as Raila receives ANC defectors

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 27-Deputy President William Ruto will on Thursday tour Kiambu as Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga receives Amani National Congress (ANC) defectors to his political outfit.

Ruto will popularize his bid in Gichagi, Uthiru, at around 10am and then proceed to Kinoo where he is expected to commission the Kinoo shopping center as well as the Mama Ngina and HGM Schools.

In the afternoon, the Deputy President will popularize his bid in Zambezi, Kikuyu and then proceed to Kiambaa and finally make a stop-over at the Muguga Market.

He will culminate his one-day tour in Kiambu in Limuru area where he is expected to do several stop overs at Kabuku and Ngecha and briefly proceed to Kabete.

Odinga on his end will receive defectors from Mudavadi’s political party majorly from Kakamega county.

One Kenya Alliance Leaders Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Gideon Moi (KANU) will be in the Ukambani region for a series of rallies in Kabati, Kitui County.

NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua and businessman cum politician Jimi Wanjigi are also expected to attend the rally.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Is Kalonzo seeking an alliance with Wanjigi?

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 26 – The question on the minds of many is whether businessman Jimi Wanjigi has joined hands with Wiper Leader Kalonzo...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Kibwana urges Kalonzo to join Raila under Azimio La Umoja

MAKUENI, Kenya, Jan 26 – Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has urged Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to Join Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga under...

23 hours ago

Top stories

Raila’s pledge to Maasai and GEMA communities if elected president

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 25 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has assured the Maasai and GEMA communities of economic liberation if elected...

2 days ago

Kenya

The road to the handshake was not easy, Raila says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga now says the period leading up to the handshake was not an easy...

3 days ago

Kenya

Kalonzo, Gideon Moi walk out of ANC Bomas meeting after arrival of UDA team

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – One Kenya Alliance principals Kalonzo Musyoka and Gideon Moi on Sunday walked out of Musalia Mudavadi’s function at the...

4 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila tours Nakuru as DP Ruto takes ‘Hustler Movement’ to Kajiado

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 23- Orange Democratic Movement Leader Raila Odinga will on Sunday tour Nakuru County as his political rival Deputy president William Ruto...

4 days ago

County News

“You can’t compare yourself to Kalonzo, stop the insults,” Ngilu tells Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22 – Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has warned Deputy President William Ruto against making insulting remarks against leaders from the Ukambani...

5 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila to hold mega-rally in Narok as Ruto returns to Ukambani

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22- Orange Democratic Movement Leader Raila Odinga on Saturday took his campaigns to Narok County where he was set to hold...

5 days ago