Ruto back to Nyanza in charm offensive to popularize presidential bid

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 9 – Deputy President William Ruto is back to Nyanza region in Migori County to popularise his presidential bid and his bottom-up economic model.

According to his campaign schedule, Ruto was set to attend a Church service at Isebania Parish in Kuria West on Sunday ahead of rallies in Getonganya town, Kehancha town, Nyamotambe, Nyabikongori and Wangirabose in Kuria West.

Ruto last toured Nyanza region in November 2021 when his motorcade was stoned by rowdy youths in Kisumu.

The Sunday tour follows a mega rally in Eldoret on Saturday where he received blessings from elders and local leaders to vie for the presidency.

Nyanza region is the backyard and stronghold of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Ruto is keen on winning the support of some electorate in the region.

Ruto has in recent months intensified his campaigns and continues to traverse different parts of the country to woo voters as he eyes to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in August, 2022 General Election.

In October 2021, United Democratic Alliance, (UDA) supporters launched inaugural campaigns to market Ruto’s presidential bid in Nyanza.

The team is led by Kisumu county branch UDA chair John Odenyo and convened under the umbrella of Lakefront movement in support for Ruto’s presidential bid.