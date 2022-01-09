Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Deputy President William Ruto came under a hail of stones as his convoy made its way to Kondele where he was scheduled to address a rally after a section of rowdy youths barricaded the venue in November 2021. /DPPS

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto back to Nyanza in charm offensive to popularize presidential bid

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 9 – Deputy President William Ruto is back to Nyanza region in Migori County to popularise his presidential bid and his bottom-up economic model.

According to his campaign schedule, Ruto was set to attend a Church service at Isebania Parish in Kuria West on Sunday ahead of rallies in Getonganya town, Kehancha town, Nyamotambe, Nyabikongori and Wangirabose in Kuria West.

Ruto last toured Nyanza region in November 2021 when his motorcade was stoned by rowdy youths in Kisumu.

The Sunday tour follows a mega rally in Eldoret on Saturday where he received blessings from elders and local leaders to vie for the presidency.

Ruto hosts mega rally in Eldoret attended by thousands

Nyanza region is the backyard and stronghold of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Ruto is keen on winning the support of some electorate in the region.

Ruto has in recent months intensified his campaigns and continues to traverse different parts of the country to woo voters as he eyes to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in August, 2022 General Election.

In October 2021, United Democratic Alliance, (UDA) supporters launched inaugural campaigns to market Ruto’s presidential bid in Nyanza.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The team is led by Kisumu county branch UDA chair John Odenyo and convened under the umbrella of Lakefront movement in support for Ruto’s presidential bid.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Linturi arrested over Madoadoa remarks in Eldoret rally

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 9 – Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has been arrested over remarks he made during a rally in Eldoret yesterday. The Interior...

3 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Linturi: What I meant on Madoadoa in Eldoret, Ruto, Azimio, UDA

While addressing the UDA rally at Eldoret, I expressed myself using words which in certain context, have acquired sinister political overtones and come to...

5 hours ago

Top stories

NCIC summons Linturi over ‘Madoadoa’ remarks he made at Eldoret rally

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – Meru Senator Mithika Linturi is now a wanted man over remarks he made on Saturday at a rally in...

13 hours ago

County News

DPP Haji orders probe on Linturi over ‘Madoadoa’ remarks in Eldoret rally

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has ordered investigations into the ethnic utterances bordering on hate speech...

14 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Hatupangwingwi, UDA leaders say on their support to DP Ruto

ELDORET, Kenya Jan 8 – Leaders allied to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party have declared that no amount of threats and intimidation will stop...

18 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

PICTURES: DP Ruto shakes Eldoret with mega rally

Here are pictures of Deputy President William Ruto’s mega rally in Eldoret on January 8, 2022.

19 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Senator Malala urges youth to support DP Ruto, roots for a UDA-ANC alliance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8- Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has urged the youth to support Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid saying he has high...

19 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto hosts mega rally in Eldoret attended by thousands

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – Deputy President William Ruto hosted a mega rally in Eldoret on Saturday, where he vowed to continue popularising his...

19 hours ago