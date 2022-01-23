Connect with us

P Ruto arrived at the Bomas of Kenya for Mudavadi's earthquake announcement. / MOSES MUOKI

Ruto bags Mudavadi for 2022 race

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 23 – Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday attended the Amani National Congress (ANC’s) National Delegates Congress (NDC) where Party leader Musalia Mudavadi promised an ‘earthquake announcement.”

Ruto was accompanied by UDA leaders including MPs Nandi Governor Steven Sang, Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, Kirinyanga Governor  Anne Waiguru,Aden Duale (Garrisa Township)Aisha Jumwa (Malindi).

Others include Didmus Barasa (Kimilili),Benjamin Washiali(Mumias East),Vincent Kemose(West Mugirango),Vincent Munyaka(Machakos Town),Irungu Kangata(Muranga Senator),Catherine Waruguru(Laikipia)and Nelson Havi(Westlands UDA aspirant).

Leaders from One Kenya Alliance principals present include Moses Wetangula(Ford Kenya).

ANC MPs presents include Tindi Mwale(Butere),Cleophas Malala(Kakamega Senator) and Malala Injendi(Malaba).

Hundreds of delegates and supporters have converged at Bomas of Kenya for the Amani Delegates Conference  to ratify their party leader  Musalia Mudavadi as their presidential flag bearer in the August polls.

