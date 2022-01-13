Rogue cop masquerading as KRA official arrested for extortion

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 – A police inspector has been arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) while masquerading as a Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) official.

The officer reportedly extorted a liquor store operator in Thika.

DCI said the suspect had on Wednesday evening, in company of two others, walked to Heisenberg Wines and Spirits where they did an ‘inspection’ and accused the owner of failing to issue Electronic Tax invoices to customers and selling products with fake excise stamps, after which they demanded for a hefty bribe.

“All this while, a visibly disappointed group of the characteristic young men who hover around liquor stores was all eyes watching the unfolding events from the periphery as the purported KRA staff ransacked their local. They were not happy,” DCI tweeted.

DCI pointed out that the owner, remained adamant that he was a diligent taxpayer operating his business legitimately.

“The three attempted to arrest him but his intuition had warned him that the three were thugs out to steal from him, so he raised alarm which attracted a group of agitated young men who came running and almost lynched them,” said DCI

Two of the suspects managed to escape using a getaway car but the inspector was cornered and given a thorough beating but Police officers who were on patrol heard the commotion and rushed to the scene in time to save him.

DCI further pointed out that after interrogation, it was established that the Inspector was a rogue cop on interdiction.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It also emerged that the suspect is facing three court cases at the Nakuru and Milimani Law courts, for the offences of impersonating KRA officials.