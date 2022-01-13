Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The officer reportedly extorted a liquor store operator in Thika/DCI

County News

Rogue cop masquerading as KRA official arrested for extortion

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 – A police inspector has been arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) while masquerading as a Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) official.

The officer reportedly extorted a liquor store operator in Thika.

DCI said the suspect had on Wednesday evening, in company of two others, walked to Heisenberg Wines and Spirits where they did an ‘inspection’ and accused the owner of failing to issue Electronic Tax invoices to customers and selling products with fake excise stamps, after which they demanded for a hefty bribe.

“All this while, a visibly disappointed group of the characteristic young men who hover around liquor stores was all eyes watching the unfolding events from the periphery as the purported KRA staff ransacked their local. They were not happy,” DCI tweeted.

DCI pointed out that the owner, remained adamant that he was a diligent taxpayer operating his business legitimately.

“The three attempted to arrest him but his intuition had warned him that the three were thugs out to steal from him, so he raised alarm which attracted a group of agitated young men who came running and almost lynched them,” said DCI

Two of the suspects managed to escape using a getaway car but the inspector was cornered and given a thorough beating but Police officers who were on patrol heard the commotion and rushed to the scene in time to save him.

DCI further pointed out that after interrogation,  it was established that the Inspector was a rogue cop on interdiction.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It also emerged that the suspect is facing three court cases at the Nakuru and Milimani Law courts, for the offences of impersonating KRA officials.

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Tense Ukraine talks underway in Vienna

Vienna (AFP), Jan 13 – The world’s largest security body met in Vienna on Thursday, hoping to push Russia and the West towards dialogue...

2 mins ago

County News

Kalonzo calls for Parliamentary probe on Mukuru Kwa Njenga demolitions

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13- Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has called for a parliamentary probe on the Mukuru Kwa Njenga demolitions last year that...

16 mins ago

World

Russia-led troops begin pullback from Kazakhstan

Almaty (Kazakhstan) (AFP), Jan 13 – Over 2,000 Russia-led troops began withdrawing from Kazakhstan on Thursday after being deployed when peaceful protests over an...

42 mins ago

Kenya

Itumbi: This is what happed during my kidnapping

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 13- Dennis Itumbi who works for Deputy President William Ruto as a Digital strategist has spoken out in detail about his...

2 hours ago

business

‘Challenges with government’ delaying Tesla India launch: Musk

Mumbai, India, Jan 13 – Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said Thursday electric car pioneer Tesla was “working through” a lot of challenges with the...

2 hours ago

World

US lays out case against ‘unlawful’ China maritime claims

Washington, United States, Jan 13 – The United States on Wednesday laid out its most detailed case yet against Beijing’s “unlawful” claims in the...

3 hours ago

World

Democratic leaders must do more to counter rise of autocrats: HRW

Geneva, Switzerland, Jan 13 – The failure of democratic leaders to effectively champion democratic values and rights is enabling the rise of autocrats worldwide,...

3 hours ago

Special Report

Ray of hope peeks through Turkey’s sealed Armenia border

Akyaka, Turkey, Jan 13 – The tracks have been abandoned to birds and stray dogs at the last Turkish train stop before the Armenian...

3 hours ago