Regional Commissioners reshuffled following Natembeya exit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 – The Office of the President has announced new Regional Commissioners within Nairobi and Rift Valley regions following the resignation of George Natembeya as he seeks to join the Trans Nzoia gubernatorial race.

In the changes announced by Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, the new Rift Valley Regional Commissioner will be Makueni County Commissioner Mohamed Maalim.

The new Nairobi RC will be William Kangethe Thuku who was two weeks ago named the Chief Administrative Secretary for Correctional Services.

Also affected were Western, Eastern, Central and North Eastern.

Eastern RC Isaiah Nakoru was moved to Western in the same capacity and replaced by Narok County Commissioner Evans Achoki on a promotional basis.

Western’s RC Esther Maina was moved to Central in the same capacity while Nairobi’s James Kianda was sent to North Eastern to replace Nicodemus Ndalana who was recalled to Harambee House.

Central RC Wilfred Nyangwanga was recalled to Harambee House.