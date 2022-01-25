Connect with us

ODM leader Raila Odinga when he took his Azimio La Umoja rally to Thika stadium, Kiambu county on January 15, 2021.

Raila’s pledge to Maasai and GEMA communities if elected president

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 25 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has assured the Maasai and GEMA communities of economic liberation if elected president in the August election.

Odinga, who was speaking during the joint Azimio La Umoja Consultative Forum between the Gema and Maa communities, said the modern economy was the key solution.

“We cannot run away from Modern economy. We must create a modern economy, our people are suffering. It’s a primitive way of existence, like other 1st world countries we must move from traditional pastoralism and farming,” said Odinga.

He also urged Kenyans to promote positive ethnicity so as to shun the persistent clashes among communities, especially pastoralists.

In a communiqué read out by Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku, the Maa community promised to rally behind Azimio la Umoja which they portend will solve issues that have faced the pastoralist community for years.

“The vision of Azimio la Umoja movement represents the Kenya we want to be in as it focuses on issues of unity and social welfare among others,” stated Lenku.

The Kajiado Governor promised to work with leaders from the Maa community to ensure Odinga clinches the top seat.

“The people of Maa and Gema hereby declare with one accord that we will elect Hon Odinga as the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya,” said Lenku.

Cabinet Secretary for Environment Keriako Tobiko averred that the 2022 political race remains a two-horse race and the Maa community’s interests are safe with Odinga.

“We have two horses, Azimio and Tangatanga, the question we must ask ourselves is if we have two horses, in whose hands are we safe? We have a duty to work together to ensure Baba wins,” said Tobiko.

The consultative forum between the Gema and Maa communities was brought together by the Mount Kenya Foundation, an influential club of prominent businessmen from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s backyard in Mt Kenya.

The foundation Chairman Peter Munga said the meeting between the Gema and Maa community is a sign of solidarity and unity under Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja.

“Wherever you find someone from Maa you expect to see someone from Gema and that’s how Kenyans should live,” Munga said.

Githinji Kiragu, one of the directors in MKF, insisted that only Odinga can salvage the destiny of this nation through the Azimio la Umoja Movement.

Kiragu stated the converge of the Maa and Gema communities since independence will also be displayed at the ballot in pushing Odinga to become the 5th president of the nation.

“Today, Raila who is the 5th to be should know the leaders of the two communities are here inspired especially by a shared sense of common destiny. We believe Azimio is the way forward for the prosperity of this nation,” said Kiragu.

Leaders who attended the forum include Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku, Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu, Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina.

Others were Narok North MP Moitalel ole Kenya, Laikipia North MP Sarah Lekorere, Samburu Women Rep Maiso Leshomo, Suna East MP Junet Mohammed.

This being the fourth meeting by the prominent businessmen to build up support for Odinga’s presidential bid.

The influential businessmen are expected to meet other communities to push them to back the ODM leader in the August polls.

The Tycoons from Mt.Kenya have previously met with leaders from North Eastern region under the UPYA Movement where they discussed issues facing the region.

In December last year, MKF endorsed Odinga as their preferred candidate in the August polls after meeting various presidential contenders.

They made the announcement weeks after meeting Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi(ANC), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), and Cyrus Jirongo(UDP).

