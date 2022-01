Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga turned 77 today with a grand birthday party planned at the Bomas of Kenya on Friday.

Odinga, who is making the fifth stab at the presidency, has dominated Kenya’s political scene for decades always becoming a key factor in every presidential election.

Several leaders are expected to attend Odinga’s birthday at the Bomas of Kenya, in what will be more of a political event given his stature and the time left to the August election.