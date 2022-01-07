Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Raila Odinga's 77th birthday cake.

World

Raila’s 5-tier cake for 77th birthday

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 7 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga marked his 77th birthday with 5-tier cake that represents the important phases Kenya has undergone since 1964.

Raila Odinga’s 77th birthday cake.

Raila is celebrating a grand birthday party at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi.

Ahead of the celebrations, Odinga urged the youth to take up active roles in economic liberation as Kenya heads to elections in August.

“To the youth of Kenya, I am telling them that they ought to stand up and be counted. We are beginning the third liberation, which is the economic liberation of our country. I Want the youth to play the centre role in this liberation,” Odinga said during an interview on Capital FM with Fareed Khimani and Davina Leonard.

Odinga, who is making the fifth stab at the presidency, has dominated Kenya’s political scene for decades always becoming a key factor in every presidential election.

After losing the past presidential elections to incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013 and 2017, Odinga is running this year on an Azimio La Umoja ticket in what is promising to be a do-or-die battle pitting him and main opponent Deputy President William Ruto.

Several leaders are expected to attend Odinga’s birthday at the Bomas of Kenya, in what will be more of a political event given his stature and the time left to the August election.

Odinga is already receiving birthday wishes from political leaders, out to display their loyalty, among them Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici who posted “Happy Birthday Jakom” on her Facebook page a day to the grand birthday party.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Happy Birthday Baba: Raila Turns 77 with grand birthday party

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 7 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga turned 77 today with a grand birthday party planned at the Bomas of Kenya...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Uhuru, Raila trying to legislate trust, analyst says of Political Parties Amendment Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 6 – Analysts have termed the Political Parties Amendment Bill 2021 which was approved by the National Assembly as an attempt...

19 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Big win for Raila’s Azimio La Umoja as Political Parties Bill finally passed, to head to Senate

-Ruto MPs have vowed to challenge it in court. -The bill will largely influence the August election in which Raila will vie on a...

2 days ago

Top stories

Raila picks Governor Ndiritu Muriithi to head his campaign

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5-ODM leader Raila Odinga has picked Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi to head his campaign team as board chair. The Campaign Secretary...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Win for Raila’s Azimio la Umoja as Kimunya’s amendment on coalition agreements passed

-Raila is keen vie for the presidency under Azimio La Umoja coalition. -OKA Principals Mudavadi, Kalonzo, Moi and Wetangula also want to field a...

2 days ago

Top stories

Ruto: I’ve never said I will give Kenyans wheelbarrows

-Ruto says the wheelbarrow is UDA's party symbol. -Dismisses talk of Deep State or system. -He is confident of beating Raila in August elections...

4 days ago

Kenya

Key parties Bill amendments derailed as Kieleweke, Tanga Tanga MPs flex muscle

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 30-Voting on the Political Parties Amendment Bill (2021) was derailed even after going late into Wednesday night, in what was blamed...

December 30, 2021

Top stories

Parties Registrar now has powers to reject offensive slogans after new amendment

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 30 – Members of Parliament supportive of the Handshake sat into the early hours of Thursday to approve a proposal in...

December 30, 2021