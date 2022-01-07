Raila’s 5-tier cake for 77th birthday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 7 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga marked his 77th birthday with 5-tier cake that represents the important phases Kenya has undergone since 1964.

Raila is celebrating a grand birthday party at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi.

Ahead of the celebrations, Odinga urged the youth to take up active roles in economic liberation as Kenya heads to elections in August.

“To the youth of Kenya, I am telling them that they ought to stand up and be counted. We are beginning the third liberation, which is the economic liberation of our country. I Want the youth to play the centre role in this liberation,” Odinga said during an interview on Capital FM with Fareed Khimani and Davina Leonard.

Odinga, who is making the fifth stab at the presidency, has dominated Kenya’s political scene for decades always becoming a key factor in every presidential election.

After losing the past presidential elections to incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013 and 2017, Odinga is running this year on an Azimio La Umoja ticket in what is promising to be a do-or-die battle pitting him and main opponent Deputy President William Ruto.

Several leaders are expected to attend Odinga’s birthday at the Bomas of Kenya, in what will be more of a political event given his stature and the time left to the August election.

Odinga is already receiving birthday wishes from political leaders, out to display their loyalty, among them Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici who posted “Happy Birthday Jakom” on her Facebook page a day to the grand birthday party.