Capital News
COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila tours Nakuru as DP Ruto takes ‘Hustler Movement’ to Kajiado

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 23- Orange Democratic Movement Leader Raila Odinga will on Sunday tour Nakuru County as his political rival Deputy president William Ruto is expected to campaign in Kajiado county.

Odinga will first attend a church service at K.A.G Mwisho wa Lami church and thereafter make stopovers at Mwisho wa Lami, Mau Narok, Likia, Mauche, Ndeffo, Stoo mbili, Kihingo and Njoro posta.

The Presidential aspirant will also address a mega rally at Mazembe ground,Kaptembwa  and Nakuru city in a bid to popularize his Azimio la Umoja movement

Odinga is working in earnest to consolidate his support in the cosmopolitan county through his political pledges which include Social protection mechanism and Baba Health Care.

He has been a strong proponent of unity and peace under his Azimio la Umoja clarion call in which he encourages every Kenyan to be comfortable where they live and work.

He is also expected to talk about the economic growth and how natural resources in the counties can be used as pillars for the prosperity of the local economy and job creation for the unemployed youths.

On the other end, Ruto will attend a church service at the AIC Ilamsin Church in Kiserian, Kajiado.

The Deputy President has been popularizing his bottom-up agenda which seeks to liberate the nation economically especially those in small and medium enterprises which he deems as ‘hustlers’.

On Saturday, while in Makueni, Ruto appealed to Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to consider joining hands with the Hustler Movement.Ruto said that the Hustler Movement has a people-centered development agenda that will address the various challenges facing Kenyans.The Deputy President said Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s development track record was unclear despite serving in previous governments and in senior positions.“Mr  Kalonzo Musyoka and I have a lot in common. That’s why we should team up to form the next government,” he said.The Deputy President noted that he has teamed up with over 160 MPs with the objective of uniting Kenyans to confront the country’s challenges.

 

