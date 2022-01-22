Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Raila will hold a mega-rally in Narok while DP Ruto will be campaigning in Ukambani. /CFM

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila to hold mega-rally in Narok as Ruto returns to Ukambani

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22- Orange Democratic Movement Leader Raila Odinga on Saturday took his campaigns to Narok County where he was set to hold a series engagements aimed at solidifying his support base in the Maa community even as Deputy President William Ruto will pitch camp in Ukambani.

Odinga will spent the better part of the day in Narok South Constituency where he will first hold a consultative meeting with the local political and religious leaders as well as opinion shapers in the county.

The meeting will be held at the Ololunga DC’s ground.

Later in the afternoon, Odinga will address a major political rally at the Ewuaso Ngiro market in the same Constituency where he is expected to talk about Unity in the country.

Odinga has been a strong proponent of unity and peace under his Azimio la Umoja clarion call in which he encourages every Kenyan to be comfortable where they live and work.

He is also expected to talk about the economic growth and how natural resources in the counties can be used as pillars for the prosperity of the local economy and job creation for the unemployed youths.

He will be hosted in the county by leaders from the Maa Community led by CS for Environment Keriako Tobiko, Governor of Kajiado County Joseph Ole Lenku, Senator for Narok County Ledama Ole Kina, MP for Narok North Moitalel Ole Kenta, ODM party officials and other local leaders.

Ruto will return to Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s home turf in Makueni county.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He will have a meeting at Kathozweni AIC church,in Kathonzweni town after which he will have rallies in Nzeveni, Nguumo and Kya Mbeke markets.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Kikuyu radio presenter Njogu wa Njoroge joins UDA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – Renowned Kikuyu Radio Presenter Njogu wa Njoroge has joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party. Njoroge who is a...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Raila tells off Ruto for linking him to Jacaranda rally chaos

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 18 – Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has told off Deputy President William Ruto for linking him to the violence...

4 days ago

Kenya

Teargas as Ruto’s Jacaranda rally disrupted, vows he won’t be intimidated

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 16- Deputy President William Ruto’s Jacaranda rally in Nairobi was briefly disrupted Sunday by a rival group forcing police to deploy...

6 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila must commit to accept election results, Ruto says

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Opposition leader Raila Odinga to assure Kenyans that he will accept election results...

6 days ago

Kenya

“You will have financial security!” Raila’s pledge to single mothers

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – A campaign pledge by Orange Democratic Movement Leader Raila Odinga that his government will take care of teenage and...

6 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

PICTURES: Raila’s Azimio rally in Thika

Here are ODM leader Raila Odinga’s photos of when he took his Azimio La Umoja rally to Thika Stadium, Kiambu county on January 15,...

7 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Umeshindwa na kazi, toka nikuonyeshe-Raila tells Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 15 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has hit out at Deputy President William Ruto over his consistent criticism...

7 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila: ethnic clashes won’t happen under my watch

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 15 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga says his administration will not compromise on the security of Kenyans...

7 days ago