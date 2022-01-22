Raila to hold mega-rally in Narok as Ruto returns to Ukambani

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22- Orange Democratic Movement Leader Raila Odinga on Saturday took his campaigns to Narok County where he was set to hold a series engagements aimed at solidifying his support base in the Maa community even as Deputy President William Ruto will pitch camp in Ukambani.

Odinga will spent the better part of the day in Narok South Constituency where he will first hold a consultative meeting with the local political and religious leaders as well as opinion shapers in the county.

The meeting will be held at the Ololunga DC’s ground.

Later in the afternoon, Odinga will address a major political rally at the Ewuaso Ngiro market in the same Constituency where he is expected to talk about Unity in the country.

Odinga has been a strong proponent of unity and peace under his Azimio la Umoja clarion call in which he encourages every Kenyan to be comfortable where they live and work.

He is also expected to talk about the economic growth and how natural resources in the counties can be used as pillars for the prosperity of the local economy and job creation for the unemployed youths.

He will be hosted in the county by leaders from the Maa Community led by CS for Environment Keriako Tobiko, Governor of Kajiado County Joseph Ole Lenku, Senator for Narok County Ledama Ole Kina, MP for Narok North Moitalel Ole Kenta, ODM party officials and other local leaders.

Ruto will return to Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s home turf in Makueni county.

He will have a meeting at Kathozweni AIC church,in Kathonzweni town after which he will have rallies in Nzeveni, Nguumo and Kya Mbeke markets.