Raila tells off Ruto for linking him to violence during Jacaranda rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has told off Deputy President William Ruto for linking him to violence following the chaos at a rally in Jacaranda in Embakasi.

Speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Tuesday, Odinga accused Ruto’s allies of orchestrating the violence then blaming him for it.

He exuded confidence that he would prevail in the general elections set for August.

He urged his supporters to register as voters in the second and final phase of the enhanced voter registration drive that is currently underway across the country.

More to follow ……