Raila pledges to revive economy in Murang’a tour with SK Macharia

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 — Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga has pledged to transform the country’s fortunes if elected President in the August 9, 2022 polls.

The former Prime Minister who was in a tour of Murang’a County on Saturday rallied the youth to be part of what he termed as Kenya’s third liberation pegged on economic revival.

“We are fighting for the country’s economy and this time I am calling on the Kenyan youths and everybody to be part of this quest,” he said at Ihura stadium where he was joined by Murang’a-born media mogul SK Macharia.

Odinga reiterated that his social economic welfare of giving out Sh6,000 monthly stipends to poor households is not a mirage and committed to implement it once elected.

“I know where the loopholes are and I will seal of them and make money available. It is doable and I will achieve it,” he said.

The African Union envoy for Infrastructure asked the Murang’a electorate to be wary of deceitful politicians ahead of the polls.

He singled out Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi and FORD-Kenya Leader Moses Wetangula whom he labeled as traitors who had nothing to offer Kenyans.

“They are selfish people who cannot be trusted,” he said as he also scolded Deputy President William Ruto describing his bottom up economic model as a fallacy.

“Their agenda is unrealistic, we do not want our youths to push wheelbarrows,” he said.

Odinga promised the residents that once elected he will sort out their water issues, agriculture concerns as he revealed that he had received assurances from President Uhuru Kenyatta that the price of fertilizer will be reduced soon.

Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth who is positioning himself as Odinga’s running mate asked the Murang’a electorate to protect their interest by voting in him.

“Baba has always been humble and Kenya will be safe in his hands. He is the best bet for Kenya and that can only be released if we vote for him,” he said.

Members of Parliament who were present during the rally led by Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya committed to continue popularizing the Azimio La Umoja Movement in the region.

“We are with you and we will ensure that you get to be elected as the country’s fifth President,” he said.

Odinga who has in recent months intensified his tours of the Mount Kenya region is hoping to get a slice of the six million votes which is considered to be critical in the August polls.