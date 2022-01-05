Connect with us

Raila picks Governor Ndiritu Muriithi to head his campaign

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5-ODM leader Raila Odinga has picked Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi to head his campaign team as board chair.

The Campaign Secretary and Chief Executive Officer is Elizabeth Meyo.

“The Governor of Laikipia, H.E. Hon Ndiritu Muriithi, has been nominated and accepted to become chair of the board of the Raila Odinga 2022 Campaign,” Raila said in a statement.

Odinga’s selection of the team, particularly Muriithi, demonstrates the importance he attaches to Central Kenya where he is likely to pick his running mate.

Developing story….

