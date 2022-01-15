Raila: ethnic clashes won’t happen under my watch

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 15 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga says his administration will not compromise on the security of Kenyans as he pledged not to allow ethnic clashes which have characterized past elections.

Speaking when he met leaders from Kiambu and Muranga in Thika, Odinga told all Kenyans that they will be safe, regardless of where they live in the country.

“We cannot tolerate people making inciting remarks. We have seen what happened during the previous ethnic clashes in 1992, 1997, 2008. We have seen a sad incident where a child was thrown back into a burning church. We cannot afford to allow that to happen again in the country. It will not happen, it will not happen under Uhuru’s watch, it will not happen under Baba’s watch,” the ODM leader asserted.

He added that every Kenyan will be protected by the government and no one should intimidate another because they are from a different tribe.

The ODM leader has further denied claims by Deputy President William Ruto, that Kenya will have a marionette for a President who will only be answerable to a few wealthy individuals and not the people of Kenya.

“It has been said Raila is a puppet of the rich and the dynasty, because the people of Mt Kenya foundation are backing me, because they hosted me at Safari Park. I say no,” Raila stated

He added that his pledges such as the Sh6,000 social welfare stipend for the unemployed is centered on creating job opportunities and solving the unemployment menace in Kenya

But Ruto has described former prime minister Raila Odinga’s KSh 6,000 monthly pledge to every unemployed Kenyan as an ‘insult’arguing that Kenyans don’t need handouts.

“In any other society there will always be those who are owners of capital and those who are working but you do not deprive those who are poor, you give opportunity to those who are rich,” he added.