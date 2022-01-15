Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila: ethnic clashes won’t happen under my watch

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 15 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga says his administration will not compromise on the security of Kenyans as he pledged not to allow ethnic clashes which have characterized past elections.

Speaking when he met leaders from Kiambu and Muranga in Thika, Odinga told all Kenyans that they will be safe, regardless of where they live in the country.

“We cannot tolerate people making inciting remarks. We have seen what happened during the previous ethnic clashes in 1992, 1997, 2008. We have seen a sad incident where a child was thrown back into a burning church. We cannot afford to allow that to happen again in the country. It will not happen, it will not happen under Uhuru’s watch, it will not happen under Baba’s watch,” the ODM leader asserted.

He added that every Kenyan will be protected by the government and no one should intimidate another because they are from a different tribe.

The ODM leader has further denied claims by Deputy President William Ruto, that Kenya will have a marionette for a President who will only be answerable to a few wealthy individuals and not the people of Kenya.

“It has been said Raila is a puppet of the rich and the dynasty, because the people of Mt Kenya foundation are backing me, because they hosted me at Safari Park. I say no,” Raila stated

He added that his pledges such as the Sh6,000 social welfare stipend for the unemployed is centered on creating job opportunities and solving the unemployment menace in Kenya

But Ruto has described former prime minister Raila Odinga’s KSh 6,000 monthly pledge to every unemployed Kenyan as an ‘insult’arguing that Kenyans don’t need handouts.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“In any other society there will always be those who are owners of capital and those who are working but you do not deprive those who are poor, you give opportunity to those who are rich,” he added.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

UDA’s grand plan to protect its votes in August election

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 15- The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has rolled out plans to strengthen its Grassroot Coordination team through the addition of...

1 hour ago

Fifth Estate

HESBON OWILLA: The trouble with our war on hate speech, war mongering and politics of deceit

The last one week has seen the citizenry and politicians from all sides of the political divide rise in uproar against the choice of...

4 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Kalonzo walks tight rope in Ukambani politics

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 15 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is a worried man. Worried because of the political divisions in his...

6 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto to voters: Choose wisely, you have the power

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 15 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to support a leader who will take care of their interests. He...

7 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila assures will deliver Sh6,000 monthly cash stipend if elected President

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga says if elected President in the August 9, 2022 General Election he will keep his...

23 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

“Heri mama wa kiosk kuliko Raila,” Ruto says

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – Deputy President William Ruto now says Kenya is better off being led by a shop keeper than his main...

23 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru, Raila urge Senate to fast-track Azimio Bill and stop demonizing it

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has drummed up support for the divisive Political Parties Amendment Bill (2021) noting that it is...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru calls on leaders to work together for the unity of Kenyans and campaign peacefully

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13 —President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on politicians to work together with a view of improving the lives of all Kenyans...

2 days ago