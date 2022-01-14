Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila assures will deliver Sh6,000 monthly cash stipend if elected President

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga says if elected President in the August 9, 2022 General Election he will keep his promise of strengthening the social welfare programs by ensuring poor households get Sh6, 000 monthly stipend.

The former Prime Minister who was on a one-day tour of Taita Taveta County on Friday stressed that the programme is doable and promised that its implementation will start in September 2022, a month after taking oath of office.

“I will deliver on the promise because it is possible. Many other countries are doing it and so can Kenya. I will ensure that every Kenyan who is poor gets the monthly stipend,” he said.

Odinga emphasized that his plan is solid and assured that his government will find funds to facilitate the programme.

“My administration will find ways to ensure that the programme works. Those who are criticizing it have no facts,” he said.

Deputy President William Ruto and his allies have been at the forefront in criticizing Odinga’s plan which they say is archaic as it promotes the culture of dishing out handouts to the populace.

The Ruto camp insists that what Kenya needs is an economic revolution and believe that their bottom-up economic approach is what Kenya needs, plans that have also been dismissed by Odinga who has termed the plan as impractical.

Odinga and Ruto are considered as the two main front-runners in the August presidential election and have been traversing the country in search of votes.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Odinga is running his presidential campaign on the Azimio La Umoja platform while Ruto has fashioned himself as a savior of the youth who will offer millions of unemployed youth in the country.

The once close allies and now bitter foes continue to trade barbs at each other over the 2022 succession politics that continues to gather momentum each passing day.

President Uhuru Kenyatta who severed ties with his deputy Ruto has been rooting for an Odinga candidature and believes he is the most suitable candidate to succeed him.

Odinga was on Saturday set to launch his campaign in Thika.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

“Heri tuchukue mama anauza kiosk aongoze, Ruto says of Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – Deputy President William Ruto now says Kenya is better off being led by a shop keeper than his main...

5 mins ago

Top stories

Why I did not go to State House for Azimio meeting: Mudavadi

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi says he declined to attend President Uhuru Kenyatta’s State House meeting...

3 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru, Raila urge Senate to fast-track Azimio Bill and stop demonizing it

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has drummed up support for the divisive Political Parties Amendment Bill (2021) noting that it is...

22 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru calls on leaders to work together for the unity of Kenyans and campaign peacefully

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13 —President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on politicians to work together with a view of improving the lives of all Kenyans...

24 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

I will support DP Ruto to the end, MP Didmus Baraza declares amid claims of blackmail

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13 – Kimilili MP Didmus Baraza insists that no amount of intimidation or blackmail will influence or sway his support for...

1 day ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto to Opponents: stop intimidating the hustler nation

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13-Deputy President William Ruto has asked his opponents to stop employing threats and intimidation to advance their agenda. He said his...

2 days ago

Top stories

Uhuru visits Naivasha ICD, Kisumu Shipyard and Mbita Bridge

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday made day-long impromptu working visits of Naivasha Inland Container Depot (ICD), Kisumu Shipyard and...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru roots for Raila during Nyanza visit, says unity key as Kenya heads to elections

KISUMU, Kenya Jan 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has rooted for a peaceful and united country during this electioneering period, saying that was the...

2 days ago