Raila assures will deliver Sh6,000 monthly cash stipend if elected President

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga says if elected President in the August 9, 2022 General Election he will keep his promise of strengthening the social welfare programs by ensuring poor households get Sh6, 000 monthly stipend.

The former Prime Minister who was on a one-day tour of Taita Taveta County on Friday stressed that the programme is doable and promised that its implementation will start in September 2022, a month after taking oath of office.

“I will deliver on the promise because it is possible. Many other countries are doing it and so can Kenya. I will ensure that every Kenyan who is poor gets the monthly stipend,” he said.

Odinga emphasized that his plan is solid and assured that his government will find funds to facilitate the programme.

“My administration will find ways to ensure that the programme works. Those who are criticizing it have no facts,” he said.

Deputy President William Ruto and his allies have been at the forefront in criticizing Odinga’s plan which they say is archaic as it promotes the culture of dishing out handouts to the populace.

The Ruto camp insists that what Kenya needs is an economic revolution and believe that their bottom-up economic approach is what Kenya needs, plans that have also been dismissed by Odinga who has termed the plan as impractical.

Odinga and Ruto are considered as the two main front-runners in the August presidential election and have been traversing the country in search of votes.

Odinga is running his presidential campaign on the Azimio La Umoja platform while Ruto has fashioned himself as a savior of the youth who will offer millions of unemployed youth in the country.

The once close allies and now bitter foes continue to trade barbs at each other over the 2022 succession politics that continues to gather momentum each passing day.

President Uhuru Kenyatta who severed ties with his deputy Ruto has been rooting for an Odinga candidature and believes he is the most suitable candidate to succeed him.

Odinga was on Saturday set to launch his campaign in Thika.