PS Kihalangwa: Measures we are taking to reduce vandalism

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – Energy Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa says power stations and some power lines will be designated as restricted areas in a bid to reduce vandalism.

Speaking during a press conference on the energy sector reforms, Kihalangwa further stated that the police will be involved in the protection of infrastructure.

He also indicated that that the Kenya Power company and the Kenya Electricity Transmission company will be conducting helicopter surveys to on the transmission towers.

He emphasised the need to use the Nyumba Kumi initiative to ensure that power infrastructure is not vandalized.

The announcement came a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta banned any dealing in scrap metal in a bid to reduce cases of vandalism especially on government infrastructure.

The President said the moratorium will stay in place until after the Government puts in place adequate measures to effectively police the sourcing, trade and export of scrap metal warning that those found culpable for vandalism of state infrastructure will be dealt with firmly.

While referring to recent vandalism of electricity transmission infrastructure, the Standard Gauge Railway and communication masts, President Kenyatta termed the acts as economic sabotage saying the Government won’t tolarate the destruction.

Developing story ….