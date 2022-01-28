Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Kenyatta thanked the security chiefs for ensuring sustained peace and tranquility in the country. /CFM

Kenya

President Kenyatta meets top security chiefs amid looming terror threat

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday met with senior internal security officials drawn from the National Government Administration Office (NGAO) and the National Police Service (NPS).

According to State House spokesperson Kanze Dena, the Head of State and the officials, who included Regional and County Commissioners, and their NPS counterparts at the same level, discussed a wide array of national security subjects.

She stated that “Led by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, the security chiefs thanked President Kenyatta for the support they receive from the Government including improved welfare.”

She pointed out that they assured the Head of State of their commitment to continue discharging their mandate professionally.

On his part, President Kenyatta thanked the security chiefs for ensuring sustained peace and tranquility in the country.

He also expressed continued Government backing especially in this period leading up to the forthcoming general election.

At the meeting also attended by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, Interior PS Karanja Kibicho and Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Hussein Dado, the President also spoke about the country’s Covid-19 response progress and urged the officials to assist in accelerating the ongoing voluntary vaccination exercise.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Kenyatta witnesses signing of Kenya-EU joint declaration

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 28 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday witnessed the signing of a Joint Declaration on the Kenya-European Union (EU) Strategic Dialogue....

3 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta to meet with security Chiefs over election preparedness

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – President Uhuru Kenyatta will on Friday meet with security chiefs at State House, Nairobi to discuss the country’s preparedness...

9 hours ago

Africa

Don’t let politicians intimidate you, President Kenyatta urges police

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged the police not to be intimidated by anyone, especially politicians but to undertake their...

January 20, 2022

Kenya

Hungarian President Ader receives 21-gun salute during Kenya visit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday held bilateral talks with his Hungarian counterpart Janos Ader at State House, Nairobi. Prior...

January 17, 2022

business

Shipbuilding at the core of Kenya’s manufacturing agenda, President Kenyatta says

MOMBASA, Kenya, Dec 17 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has underscored the importance of shipbuilding to manufacturing pillar of the country’s Big 4 development blueprint...

December 17, 2021

NATIONAL NEWS

Let’s rethink our conservation approaches, President Kenyatta challenges sector stakeholders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has challenged conservation sector stakeholders led by the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, and Kenya Wildlife...

December 17, 2021

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to continue implementing affirmation action for persons with disabilities: President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 – The Government will continue implementing affirmative action programs to enable persons with disabilities realize their full potential, President Uhuru...

December 16, 2021

Corona Virus

Shioso urges police to remain firm on virus containment measures

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso has said that the celebration by Kenyans following the lifting of the nationwide curfew by...

October 21, 2021