President Kenyatta meets top security chiefs amid looming terror threat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday met with senior internal security officials drawn from the National Government Administration Office (NGAO) and the National Police Service (NPS).

According to State House spokesperson Kanze Dena, the Head of State and the officials, who included Regional and County Commissioners, and their NPS counterparts at the same level, discussed a wide array of national security subjects.

She stated that “Led by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, the security chiefs thanked President Kenyatta for the support they receive from the Government including improved welfare.”

She pointed out that they assured the Head of State of their commitment to continue discharging their mandate professionally.

On his part, President Kenyatta thanked the security chiefs for ensuring sustained peace and tranquility in the country.

He also expressed continued Government backing especially in this period leading up to the forthcoming general election.

At the meeting also attended by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, Interior PS Karanja Kibicho and Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Hussein Dado, the President also spoke about the country’s Covid-19 response progress and urged the officials to assist in accelerating the ongoing voluntary vaccination exercise.