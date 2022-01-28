Connect with us

Capital News
The Declaration will guide Kenya-EU bilateral negotiations in three thematic areas namely peace, security and stability. /CFM

Kenya

President Kenyatta witnesses signing of Kenya-EU joint declaration

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 28 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday witnessed the signing of a Joint Declaration on the Kenya-European Union (EU) Strategic Dialogue.

The signing took place between Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo and visiting EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles.

The Declaration signed at State House, Nairobi will guide Kenya-EU bilateral negotiations in three thematic areas namely peace, security and stability.

Other areas covered include sustainability including implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and economy, trade and development.

The Joint Declaration is an outcome of the EU-Kenya Strategic Dialogue process unveiled by President Kenyatta and his European Council counterpart Charles Michel in June last year and is a step forward in the strengthening ties between Nairobi and Brussels.

