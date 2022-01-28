Connect with us

President Kenyatta will hold a meeting with security chiefs on Friday over security during elections. /CFM

Kenya

President Kenyatta to meet with security Chiefs over election preparedness

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – President Uhuru Kenyatta will on Friday meet with security chiefs at State House, Nairobi to discuss the country’s preparedness for the campaigns and coming elections in August.

According to State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena, “the meeting will be attended by Regional County Commissioners, police commanders, intelligence officials and County Commanders.”

The president wants to hear how prepared the team is ahead of the grueling period amid growing terror attacks in parts of Lamu County.

The meeting comes days after interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said the country is general safe and ready to hold the polls and added unlike the past when there were tribal groupings which were political there is no such trend.

Matiangi also said terrorism remains a threat in the country and urged the public to continue being vigilant.

He blamed bribery, handouts and unmet promises on electoral violence witnessed in parts of the country.

He blamed politicians giving out the handouts and monetary promises that are not met for the violence.

