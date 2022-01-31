Prepare for ‘shock announcement’ Karua says on preferred presidential candidate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Jan 31 – A week after Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi’s political “earthquake’, NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua has promised an ‘Shock’ announcement on their preferred Presidential candidate with the One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

Speaking in Kirinyaga on Sunday accompanied by OKA leaders Kalonzo Musyoka and Gideon Moi, Karua revealed that they will settle on and announce their preferred presidential flag bearer in a decision that many will not believe.

“Kenyans will be shocked with the person we will announce to be our presidential candidate. In one and half months we will name that person,” she said.

Karua said the announcement will be settling political issues and also give Kenyans direction on the upcoming August General elections

Karua who shocked many in Machakos on Saturday after declaring support for OKA said she will continue working with Wiper and Kanu leaders for the sake of this country.

On his side Moi urged Kenyans to elect leaders of good character saying the next election will be about trustworthy leaders.

“We need leaders like the iron lady here (Karua). I ask you to give her a chance. You know what she is capable of,” Moi stated.

The Kanu leader pleaded with Kenyans to shun corrupt leaders, promising that OKA will deal with the vice decisively once it gets into power.

“Corruption has made us poor. The wages of corruption is death. I promise when we get into power, we will deal with them ruthlessly”, he added.

His sentiments were echoed by Kalonzo Musyoka who described Deputy President William Ruto as corrupt and urged Kenyans to reject him at the ballot.