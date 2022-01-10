Preach peace and tolerance! Wanyonyi urges clergy as he campaigns for Governor’s seat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 10 – Westlands Member of Parliament Timothy Wanyonyi has urged the clergy to preach peace and tolerance as he drummed up support for his bid to become the next Governor of Nairobi.

Speaking during a meeting with over one hundred bishops on Monday, Wanyonyi stated that this will ensure the August elections are peaceful.

He further urged them to encourage their congregants to register as voters during the final listing exercise set to commence January 17, 2022, to February 6 after receiving additional funds from Treasury.

The Church and Clergy Association of Kenya chairman Bishop Hudson Ndeda stated that the church will not be silent in the build-up to the elections.

Ndeda explained that they will be rooting for aspirants with good track records.

More to follow….