Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya Power maintenance team working on a power line during routine maintenance/FILE - KENYA POWER

Top stories

Power restored in Nairobi, Western, Central and parts of Rift Valley

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 11 – Kenya Power says electricity has been restored in various parts of the country following a four-hour outage that affected business operations and other activities across the country.

A statement from Kenya Powe says electricity has been restored in parts of Nairobi, West Kenya, Mt Kenya, North Rift, South Nyanza and Central Rift.

The outage was occasioned by the collapse of the Kiambere -Embakasi high voltage transmission power line.

“We have lost power supply due to collapsed towers on the Kiambere-Embakkasi transmission line at 10.45 am this morning,” KPLC said.

In a statement, the firm said its engineers are conducting repairs on the power line in a bid to restore the electricity supply in all parts of the country.

“An update on the restoration progress will be issued in due course, we wish to apologize to our customers for the inconvenience caused,” the firm said in a statement.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

National power blackout caused by collapse of high voltage line in Embakasi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 11 – Kenya Power says the nationwide power outage has been occasioned by the collapse of the Kiambere -Embakasi high voltage...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Kenya Power bills finally down by 15pc

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 7 – The government has announced a 15 per cent reduction in power tariffs. The reduction is part of 30 per...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

5 top Kenya Power managers sent on compulsory leave, interim officials take charge

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 – Five senior managers at Kenya Power have been sent on a 60 days compulsory leave to pave way for...

December 4, 2021

Top stories

Energy CS Juma kicks off engagement with Independent Power Producers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma has invited Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to negotiate on sustainable energy innovations and urged...

November 16, 2021

County News

Kenya Power commences meter survey in efforts to review tariffs

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 9 – Kenya Power Company has kicked off the collection of data on power energy meters in Western Kenya in line...

November 9, 2021

Top stories

Radical surgery at Kenya Power as 59 procurement officials suspended

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 4 – Kenya Power has embarked on a radical surgery and suspended 59 top officials in the Supply Chain Division. A...

November 4, 2021

Kenya

Prosecution to present more witnesses in Sh408mn Kenya Power graft case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – The 408-million-shilling graft case against Kenya Power Senior Managers is set to resume on Wednesday with the prosecution led...

November 3, 2021

Kenya

CS Juma assures Energy Ministry reforms will be done within the law with strict deadlines

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 25 – Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma has assured that the ongoing reforms in the ministry which are geared towards lowering...

October 25, 2021