Electricians on a power line. /CFM

Kenya

Power restored in all parts of the country after day-long outage

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 11- Kenya Power says electricity has been restored in all parts of the country except Garissa, Mwingi and Kitui ending the outage that affected business operations and other activities across the country for the better part of Tuesday.

A statement from Kenya Power says electricity is expected to be restored in the remaining areas by 6 pm Tuesday.

“Work has also commenced reconstructing the collapsed electricity towers. We thank all our customers for their patience,” KPLC said in a statement

A major power outage hit most parts of the country following the collapse of the Kiambere -Embakasi high voltage transmission power line.

“We have lost power supply due to collapsed towers on the Kiambere-Embakkasi transmission line at 10.45 am this morning,” KPLC said earlier in a statement

The power outage elicited mixed reactions from a section of Kenyans who demanded that the public liability company which transmits, distributes and retails electricity to customers resolve the issue.

