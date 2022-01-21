Kikuyu radio presenter Njogu wa Njoroge joins UDA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – Renowned Kikuyu Radio Presenter Njogu wa Njoroge has joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party.

Njoroge who is a veteran Kikuyu radio presenter was received by Deputy President William Ruto will vie for the Njoro Parliamentary seat on a UDA ticket during the August general elections.

“It is fulfilling to see more people — including our friends in the media like Njogu Njoroge take their rightful position to be part of the conversation,” the DP tweeted.

His move comes two days after comedian MC Jessy joined the Hustler movement from where he will be contesting the South Imenti parliamentary seat.

Ruto assured all those seeking seats on a UDA ticket of free, fair and democratic nominations.