Pomp and Colour as Raila marks 77th birthday across the country

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 7-Pomp, color, and style characterized the 77th birthday celebrations of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga across the 47 counties.

At the Bomas of Kenya where the main celebrations were held, the theme color was blue, orange, and white for the guests at the invite-only event that was graced by the who and who in the political and business circles.

Odinga, who arrived at the function flanked by Kieni MP Kanini Kega, Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu and Sports Chief Administrative Secretary Zack Kinuthia, mingled freely with the youth who dominated the event.

The ODM leader marked his 77th birthday with a 5-tier cake that represents the important phases the country has undergone since 1964 when it attained internal self-rule from the British colonial masters.

The fourth tier of the cake, signified governance of different regimes led by Jomo Kenyatta, Daniel arap Moi, Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta.

The fifth tier signified his expectation to become the next president in the next election set for August 2022.

Odinga cut the cake at the Bomas of Kenya which was symbolic of the 47 devolved units in the country.

“I was born today and the one person who I would want to say thank you too, who is my mother is not here. I was born at around 11:47 am and that’s why my mum used to call me Onyango,” said Odinga.

In some counties, cakes were cut to mark Odinga’s 77th birthday.

In Kisumu, the celebrations were marked at the Mama Ngina children home.

In Nakuru county assembly, supporters Odinga cut the cake led by Speaker Joel Kairu under the banner of Young Turks for the handshake alliance.

As Odinga inched closer to the 8th decade, Odinga launched the Azimio young Turks at the event organised by the Youth for handshake alliance and the Raila Odinga presidential campaign secretariat.

Ahed of the celebrations, Odinga urged the youth to take an active role in economic liberation as the country prepares for elections in August.

Raila who spoke in Capital In the Morning, said the youth are integral in shaping the country’s third liberation.

“To the youth of Kenya, I am telling them that they ought to stand up and be counted. We are beginning the third liberation, which is the economic liberation of our country. I Want the youth to play the centre role in this liberation,” he told Fareed Khimani and Davina Leonard when they called to wish him a Happy Birthday live on air.

Asked about his birthday plans, Odinga said he will cut a cake at the Bomas of Kenya and later attend a Baba Cup football match in Eastlands.

Odinga, who is making the fifth stab at the presidency, has dominated Kenya’s political scene for decades always becoming a key factor in every presidential election.

Deputy President William Ruto is among the leaders who wished Raila a Happy Birthday.

After losing the past presidential elections to incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013 and 2017, Odinga is running this year on an Azimio La Umoja ticket in what is promising to be a do-or-die battle pitting him and main opponent Deputy President William Ruto.