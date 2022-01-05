Big win for Raila’s Azimio La Umoja as Political Parties Bill finally passed, to head to Senate

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 6 – MPs have finally passed the controversial Political Parties Amendment Bill (2021) after acrimonious sessions in which differences between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto played out.

The Bill was passed on Wednesday night, at the start of three-day special session.

It was a big win for Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja as MPs passed all amendment fronted by the handshake team.

The only one amendment by an MP loyal to Deputy President William Ruto which had passed was defeated in the last minute after it was recommitted.

Developing story….