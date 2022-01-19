Connect with us

Police allowed to detain 9 Kenya Power managers for eight days as they probe alleged sabotage after black out. /CFM

Kenya

Police to detain 9 Kenya Power managers for eight more days in black out probe

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – Nine Kenya Power managers will now be detained for more eight days to allow police complete their investigations over alleged sabotage.

The suspects were arraigned before trial magistrate Boaz Ombewa where the Director of Public Prosecutions sought for twenty-one days, a move opposed by the defense lawyers led by Dansan Omari.

According to the DPP, the investigating officers needed more time to probe and establish the cause of the black out that rocked the country last week, and ten individuals had been arrested over the incident.

The prosecution further stated that the law does not permit them to hold the suspects for more than 24 hours without the order from the court/.

The matter is set to be mentioned on January 28 to confirm whether investigations have been completed.

Developing story …….

