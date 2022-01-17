Police raid at Jimi Wanjigi’s offices sparks new controversy

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 17 – More than a dozen detectives raided the offices of businessman Jimi Wanjigi in Nairobi’s Westlands on Monday night in what was said to be part of investigations on an alleged land grab.

The detectives conducted a search in the offices but there were no immediate reports of arrests.

Sources confirmed that Wanjigi was not in the premises at the time of the raid that started at 9.30pm.

Wanjigi has been at the centre of a land tussle after two businessmen claimed ownership of a one-acre piece of land on General Mathenge Road in Westlands.

Most recently he was thrust into a new controversy after obtaining a court order to have the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti sentenced for failing to honour a court order to return guns confiscated from during a raid at his Muthaiga home in 2017.

Wanjigi, who has expressed interest in the presidency in the August elections, insists he has valid licences for the firearms.