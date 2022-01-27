Police probe Sh2.3 million heist at Nakuru Bank

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – Police are investigating a Sh2.3 million heist by five armed robbers at Prime Bank offices at the Westside Mall in Nakuru on Wednesday evening.

According to a police report, the thugs armed with a homemade gun, hammer, knives and a panga held nine employees hostage after they forced their way into the bank.

CCTV footage on the incident showed that the security guard opened the door of the bank for the robbers.

Following this, “they huddled the members of staff to the toilets and locked them inside before they ransacked the drawers and stole Sh2.3 million.”

The report continued to state that during the robbery, “one teller was hit with a hammer and injured on the head and rushed to Aga khan hospital for treatment and discharged in fair condition.”

“One homemade gun, one hammer and Mobile phone make Huawei, Sh1000 note were found at the scene.”

The guard was seen cooperating with the thugs and left away with them.