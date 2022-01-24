Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A police report stated that the two officers who were in a relationship are said to have locked themselves in their house before three gunshots were heard. /CFM

crime

Police probing murder-suicide incident involving 2 officers in Trans Nzoia

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, January 24 – Police are investigating and incident where two officers died in a suspected murder-suicide incident in Kiminini, Trans Nzoia.

According to a police report, the two officers who were in a relationship are said to have locked themselves in their house in Kiungani police station before three gunshots were heard.

Before the incident, the female officer is said to have travelled to Kiungani Police Station where her husband works before heading into his house within the station where the incident occurred.

“Shortly after getting into the house, they locked themselves inside. At around 11:30am, one gun shot was heard from the house of PC Abel Andari,” police added.

The police said that shortly after, another gunshot followed by another at intervals were heard from that same house.

They indicated that they broke into the house after the gunshots where they found the lifeless bodies of the two officers.

Detectives have commenced investigations to piece together what might have transpired.

The incident comes more than a month after a policeman shot his wife and five other people dead in Nairobi on December 7 last year before he committed suicide, an incident that sparked protests.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Police said those shot include two boda boda riders.

The recent incidences involving police officers turning guns on themselves and others paints a grim picture of the state of mental health of security officers in the country.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

crime

Uhuru asks police officers to seek help with mental health issues

Nairobi, Kenya, Dec 8- President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged police officers to seek alternative solutions to challenges facing them instead of resorting to the...

December 8, 2021

County News

Man kills his wife in Kakamega and turns up at police station claiming she committed suicide

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 6 – A 27-year-old man allegedly killed his wife in Kakamega on Friday and turned up at a local police station...

November 6, 2021

County News

Turkana man kills son in fight with his wife over dispensary visit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – A 35-year-old man from Turkana South sub-county has killed his two-year-old son following a disagreement with his wife. The...

November 3, 2021

Capital Health

NPS to cascade counselling directorate to counties to support mental wellness

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – The National Police Service (NPS) is planning to rollout the directorate of counselling and chaplaincy based at its headquarters...

October 20, 2021

County News

2 killed in Busia and Nairobi for demanding memory cards

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – Two families are mourning the loss of their loved ones, after their kin were killed in two separate incidents in...

October 9, 2021