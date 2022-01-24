Catholic priest commits suicide in Makueni; body found in a lodging

MAKUENI, Kenya, Jan 24 – Police in Makueni are investigating an incident in which a Catholic priest was found dead in a lodging in what is suspected to be a suicide.
According to Makueni police boss Timothy Maina, the priest booked a room at a lodging in Kilala market on Sunday morning after which he bought a bottle of wine.
“At around 0800hrs they received a client who was in need of a room and was booked after paying Sh1,000,” part of the police report read.
Police say the hotel management called them at around 7pm after they became suspicious since the priest never came out of the room or order for food. “It is after this alert when our officers visited the scene and found the priest lying on the bed with no physical injuries.”
At the room, police recovered “two bottles of beer, a bottle of red label and another containing a chemical (Sulban 48EC), two empty glasses, room keys, a smart phone and mask.”
The body was then transferred to Makueni referral hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.
Efforts to reach the Father in charge of the Makueni Parish were futile.