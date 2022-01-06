Police mount operation in Tigania East after raiders killed 6 civilians

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6 – A security operation was on Thursday underway in Tigania East near the Meru-Isiolo border after six people were killed by raiders on Wednesday.

According to Police Spokesman Bruno Shioso, there were about four raiders who were shooting people indiscriminately during the attack.

“We got reports that there were about four raiders who last evening shot a man at his Manyatta in Tigania East. We later on found more bodies nearby and it seems that they were killing haphazardly,” he told Capital News on phone.

“We have beefed-up security in the region and an operation is underway to arrest the four raiders who may have killed more people.”

The last attack in the region was in November 2020 where 12 security officers were injured as they pursued cattle rustlers in Igembe North.

Prior to that, a person was killed while another was injured when 30 armed bandits raided Ntangilia village.

Following the incident, area residents begun fleeing, citing fears of possible subsequent attacks.