Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Police Spokesman Bruno Shioso said there were about four raiders who were shooting people indiscriminately during the attack/FILE

County News

Police mount operation in Tigania East after raiders killed 6 civilians

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6 – A security operation was on Thursday underway in Tigania East near the Meru-Isiolo border after six people were killed by raiders on Wednesday.

According to Police Spokesman Bruno Shioso, there were about four raiders who were shooting people indiscriminately during the attack.

“We got reports that there were about four raiders who last evening shot a man at his Manyatta in Tigania East. We later on found more bodies nearby and it seems that they were killing haphazardly,” he told Capital News on phone.

“We have beefed-up security in the region and an operation is underway to arrest the four raiders who may have killed more people.”

The last attack in the region was in November 2020 where 12 security officers were injured as they pursued cattle rustlers in Igembe North.

Prior to that, a person was killed while another was injured when 30 armed bandits raided Ntangilia village.

Following the incident, area residents begun fleeing, citing fears of possible subsequent attacks.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

KAMPALA ATTACK

Police presence upscaled in key buildings across Nairobi after Kampala attack

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Kenya has beefed up security around key installations across the country following twin blasts in Uganda’s capital Kampala on...

November 16, 2021

Kenya

All 4 bodies of Tharaka University students who drowned retrieved

NAIROBI,Kenya Nov 7- All the bodies of four students who drowned in River Kathita in Tharaka Nithi have been retrieved, bringing to an end...

November 7, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

NGO Council calls for enhanced security after attacks in Marsabit, Samburu

Nairobi, Kenya Nov 6- The National Council of NGOs has expressed concern over the rising insecurity in parts of the country following the recent...

November 6, 2021

crime

At least 14 dead in Samburu bandit attack: police

 Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 5 – Security has been beefed up in Samburu following a bandit attack on Wednesday that left at least 14 people...

November 5, 2021

Africa

Kenya on high alert following terror attack in Uganda

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Kenya is on high alert following recent bomb attacks in the neighbouring Uganda which authorities there linked to terrorism....

October 27, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Mutyambai, Chebukati discuss poll readiness in high-level meeting

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – The National Police Service has assured its commitment to peaceful 2022 general elections during a high-level meeting between top...

October 22, 2021

Corona Virus

Shioso urges police to remain firm on virus containment measures

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso has said that the celebration by Kenyans following the lifting of the nationwide curfew by...

October 21, 2021

Capital Health

NPS to cascade counselling directorate to counties to support mental wellness

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – The National Police Service (NPS) is planning to rollout the directorate of counselling and chaplaincy based at its headquarters...

October 20, 2021