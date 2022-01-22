Police looking for matatu driver in Ruaka petrol station accident after bystander died

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22- Police have launched a manhunt for a matatu driver who fled following an accident at the Total Petrol Station near Rosslyn along the Ruaki-Nairobi Road last week.
According to a police report, the accident captured on the Petrol Station’s CCTV occurred when the matatu which had overlapped other vehicles lost control and veered into the petrol station.
The police reported indicated that it then hit one of the vehicles which in turn hit a 23-year-old woman who was a bystander.
“It happened that the matatu was from Nairobi direction heading towards Ruaka and on reaching the location of accident overtook several vehicles lost control veered off the road into a petrol station, rammed behind a Mitsubishi mirage which in turn hit a female adult aged 23 years,” read the statement.
The woman later succumbed to her injuries.
“She had injuries in her stomach and waist area and was rushed to Afya Center Hospital in Ruaka but she didn’t make it. The deceased body was moved to Kihara mortuary for preservation and autopsy,” the report stated.
The police further stated that a pump attendant at the same petrol station suffered slight injury on left leg and chest.
The Minibus which was abandoned at the scene of accident was towed to Karuri police station.