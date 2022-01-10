Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Police arrest 91 Ethiopians who were in Kenya illegally at Kitengela./CFM

Kenya

91 Ethiopians arrested for being in Kenya illegally

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 10 – Police have arrested ninety-one Ethiopian nationals who were in the country illegally during a crackdown in Kitengela, Kajiado.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), ‘they were arrested at a house within Milimani area” on Sunday evening.

“91, (of whom 44 are juveniles) were ferried to the location onboard a trailer and were being held temporarily as the smugglers sought means to sneak them to another country,” the DCI stated on its twitter account.

The immigrants were arrested after an earlier attempt to escape from a house where they had been detained.

Police say their smuggler is still missing and attempts to arrest him are ongoing.

Many Ethiopians are arrested in the country as they try to use this route to other places like Tanzania and South Africa.

 

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Man found dead in a Molo lodging, twilight girl on the run

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 7-A retired teacher was found dead at a lodging in Molo, Nakuru county, after spending a night with an unidentified woman...

2 days ago

Top stories

Kenya extradites Dutchman on Interpol list over human trafficking

-John Habeta, 53, is a Dutch national of Eritrean descent. -He was on the Interpol list for trafficking Eritreans to Europe. -He will stand...

7 days ago

Africa

Be warned! Marauding hyenas in Witeithie, Kiambu

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 27 – A man was mauled by a pack of Hyenas in Witeithie Kiambu on Monday morning, sending panic in the...

December 27, 2021

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA leaders vow to engage UN rapporteur over ‘state-sanctioned’ abductions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24 – Leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto have condemned the abduction of digital strategist Dennis Itumbi by unknown people on...

December 24, 2021

crime

2 men who hit and ran over a victim multiple times handed life sentence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 – Two men have been sentenced to life in prison after a court in Siaya found them guilty of murder....

December 21, 2021

County News

Death toll from collapsed Gatanga building rises to 6, search for 3 continues

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 – Five bodies have been retrieved from a building that collapsed at Sunstar Hotel, Murang’a County on Friday. Transport and...

December 19, 2021

County News

Suspected drug peddler arrested by marine police in Lamu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 – A drug peddler in Lamu has been arrested by police officers following a 30-minute chase at the end of...

December 19, 2021

County News

Police pursue 2 transformer vandals after failed burglary at Makindu SGR station

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 – Agents from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have launched a manhunt for two thugs captured on CCTV vandalizing...

December 19, 2021