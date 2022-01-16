Nick Ruto, Deputy President William Ruto’s son got married to Evelyn Chemutai in a traditional ceremony on January 15, 2022.
Top stories
PICTURES: Nick Ruto’s traditional wedding
Popular
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
More on Capital News
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 15- The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has rolled out plans to strengthen its Grassroot Coordination team through the addition of...
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 15 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to support a leader who will take care of their interests. He...
Kenya
Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 13- Dennis Itumbi who works for Deputy President William Ruto as a Digital strategist has spoken out in detail about his...
Top stories
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 11- A man chained himself at the office of Deputy President William Ruto to demand a job he allegedly promised him...
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter has broken his silence and declared publicly his support for Deputy President William Ruto...
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
Below are pictures of Deputy William Ruto’s rally at the Kericho Green Stadium on January 10, 2022.
Top stories
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – Meru Senator Mithika Linturi is now a wanted man over remarks he made on Saturday at a rally in...
County News
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has ordered investigations into the ethnic utterances bordering on hate speech...