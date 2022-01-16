Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Nick Ruto, Deputy President William Ruto's son got married to Evelyn Chemutai in a traditional ceremony held on January 15, 2022.

Top stories

PICTURES: Nick Ruto’s traditional wedding

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

Nick Ruto, Deputy President William Ruto’s son got married to Evelyn Chemutai in a traditional ceremony on January 15, 2022.

Nick Ruto, Deputy President William Ruto’s son got married to Evelyn Chemutai in a traditional ceremony held on January 15, 2022.

Nick Ruto, Deputy President William Ruto’s son got married to Evelyn Chemutai in a traditional ceremony held on January 15, 2022.

Deputy President William Ruto and his wife Raychelle during traditional wedding ceremony for their sob Nick who got married to Evelyn Chemutai on January 15, 2022.

Nick Ruto, Deputy President William Ruto’s son (in white) got married to Evelyn Chemutai in a traditional ceremony held on January 15, 2022.

Deputy President William Ruto and his wife Raychelle during traditional wedding ceremony for their sob Nick who got married to Evelyn Chemutai on January 15, 2022.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

UDA’s grand plan to protect its votes in August election

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 15- The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has rolled out plans to strengthen its Grassroot Coordination team through the addition of...

19 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto to voters: Choose wisely, you have the power

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 15 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to support a leader who will take care of their interests. He...

1 day ago

Kenya

Itumbi: This is what happened during my kidnapping

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 13- Dennis Itumbi who works for Deputy President William Ruto as a Digital strategist has spoken out in detail about his...

3 days ago

Top stories

Drama as ‘hustler’ chains himself at DP Ruto’s office to demand a job

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 11- A man chained himself at the office of Deputy President William Ruto to demand a job he allegedly promised him...

5 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

“I am in UDA and I support Ruto,” Devolution CS Charles Keter declares

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter has broken his silence and declared publicly his support for Deputy President William Ruto...

6 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto brings Kericho to a standstill

Below are pictures of Deputy William Ruto’s rally at the Kericho Green Stadium on January 10, 2022.  

6 days ago

Top stories

NCIC summons Linturi over ‘Madoadoa’ remarks he made at Eldoret rally

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – Meru Senator Mithika Linturi is now a wanted man over remarks he made on Saturday at a rally in...

January 8, 2022

County News

DPP Haji orders probe on Linturi over ‘Madoadoa’ remarks in Eldoret rally

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has ordered investigations into the ethnic utterances bordering on hate speech...

January 8, 2022