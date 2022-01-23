Connect with us

Capital News
DP Ruto announces a pact with Mudavadi, Ford-Kenya, they are to hold hold joint rallies.

Kenya

PICTORIAL: Ruto announces pact with Mudavadi’s ANC Party

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – Deputy President William Ruto has stated that the United Democratic Alliance will hold joint rallies with Amani Nati0nal Congress (ANC), Ford Kenya and other like minded parties.

Ruto stated that“Kenya is greater than anyone of us and we will make sacrifices that needs to be made so that we can consolidate our nation and take Kenyan to the next level,” he said.

In the new coalition pact, they insisted that they will take the leadership of the country to a new level, devoid of political deceit.

