Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
ODM leader Raila Odinga (right) with Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya (left) acknowledges greetings from supporters when they arrived for the Azimio La Umoja Convention at the Bukhungu Stadium on December 31, 2021.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Mudavadi loses grip on Luhya nation

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 2 – Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has been unveiled as the Luhya spokesman in a ceremony boycotted by several community leaders including One Kenya Alliance (OKA) co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula.

The new declaration by elders from the community effectively dethroned Mudavadi who has been holding the post since 2013.

The Luhya Elders Forum Secretary Peter Ludaba made the announcement during an Azimio La Umoja meeting held at the historic Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County on the eve of the New Year 2022.

“The elders unanimously hand over Wycliffe Oparanya as the Western Kenya Region community leader with whom you will form the government and negotiate with, on the stakes of the community in your government,” the elders said, addressing Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga.

The resolution was signed by Chairman Patrick Wangamati, the Secretariat and patron Francis Atwoli.

Oparanya pledged to engage Mudavadi, Wetang’ula and other leaders from the region in a quest to ensure the region’s interests are taken care of in the next administration.

The elders further pledged that the Luhya community will only back the candidates fielded under the Azimio La Umoja movement, with Odinga as the community’s presidential candidate.

“We the elders of the Western region, noting that the country is geared towards a political transition, we, therefore, resolve and direct that the region shall be part of the Azimio La Umoja under the leadership of Raila Odinga,” they said in a statement read out by Peter Ludama.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

During the meeting, Several MPs and MCAs ditched Ford Kenya and Amani National Congress (ANC) party for Odinga’s ODM, vowing to support his presidential bid.

Lugari MP Ayub Savula was among the leaders who vowed to support Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja after ditching the One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

Savula said he will, however, seek the Kakamega gubernatorial dear on Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC).

“I have moved from today to Raila’s Azimio La Umoja,” he said during Friday’s Bukhungu stadium convention, “I am now supporting Raila for President.”

Savula described the OKA that is yet to make a presidential candidate as “useless.”

“Hiyo kitu inaitwa OKA ni bure Kabisa,” he said.

Savula has been a vocal supporter of Mudavadi who hopes to be the fifth president after next year’s election and his defection is seen as a big blow to the ANC leader.

Others who defected include Oku Kaunya (Teso North MP), nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi among others.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Itumbi discharged from hospital to recover from home

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 1 – Dennis Itumbi, the controversial social media guru has been discharged from hospital following an assault during an abduction last...

13 hours ago

Kenya

Kenyans optimistic of a better 2022 amid COVID restrictions and August elections

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 1 – Kenyans ushered in the New Year 2022 with hope and anxiety, with many remaining optimistic for a better year...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Happy New Year 2022: Uhuru asks Kenyans to safeguard gains made

-Key development projects to be completed in 2022. -Economic growth, healthcare benefits among Kenyatta's achievements. -Government to roll out Universal Health Coverage in 2022...

23 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto allies urge Mudavadi to join UDA as Western politics intensify

BUNGOMA, Kenya Dec 31 – A section of leaders from Western Kenya have urged  Musalia Mudavadi and  Moses Wetangula to join forces with UDA...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Nimetoka hiyo upuzi inaitwa OKA, Savula says in joining Raila’s Azimio La Umoja

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – Mimi kuanzia leo nimetoka hiyo kitu inaitwa OKA, (One Kenya Alliance), nimetoka hiyo upuzi (I have ditched that thing...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Atwoli roots for Raila saying: The Luhya nation will not gamble in the 2022 election

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has declared that the Luyha votes will not be subjected to a gamble in...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila to Ruto: Stop lying to Kenyans, you had time in government to deliver

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31-Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga took a swipe at Deputy President William Ruto for giving empty promises to Kenyans...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila Tosha, Western Kenya elders say in Bukhungu declaration

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – Elders from various communities in Western Kenya have declared support for ODM leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja and...

2 days ago