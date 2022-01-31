ODM denies endorsing Khalwale for Kakamega gubernatorial seat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 31 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has denied claims by former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale that the Raila-Odinga led party had endorsed him for the 2022 Kakamega gubernatorial seat.

The ODM party reiterated that none of their officials had met Khalwale who is also Deputy President William Ruto ally.

ODM termed those officials who had met Khalwale as “imposters”

“There has not been any meeting of ODM officials with the former Senator of Kakamega County Dr. Bonny Khalwale. None of our officials in Kakamega has met and endorsed him as he claims on his Twitter handle. Those are imposters,” the party said through a statement.

Khalwale hada alleged on his Twitter account handle that he had gotten the blessings of some ODM party officials to go for the county’s top seat.

“This morning, I held a breakfast meeting with Ikolomani North ODMparty leaders. Am so grateful that they took the opportunity to endorse me for Kakamega Governor 2022. Khubele muluchendo,” Khalwale said

Khalwale is among several candidates who have expressed interest in the Kakamega gubernatorial seat including Cleophas Malal, former Butere MP Amukowa Anangwe, County Assembly Clerk Laban Atemba Lugari MP Ayub Savula, and Deputy Governor Philip Kutima.