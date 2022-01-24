Nyong’o gives Kisumu County Workers 2 days off to register as voters

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Nairobi, Jan 24 – Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has given all County workers two days off to enable them mobilize their families and friends to register as voters.

Speaking when he met all the County employees, Nyong’o asked each of the workers to retreat to their respective wards and villages to spearhead the voter listing campaign.

“It’s a civic duty for all Kenyans to register as voters to enable them exercise their democratic rights during the forthcoming August General Elections,” he stated.

The Governor said he made the decision after learning that very few people were turning up to register as voters in the county. “The numbers are disappointing. Our people must come out and register as voters.”

He was accompanied by his Deputy Dr Matthew Owili and County Assembly Speaker, Elisha Oraro.

The final voter registration exercise that is currently underway and set to end on February 6 comes after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) failed to meet its target of registering 4.5 million after registering 800,462 new voters.

The mass listing for Kenyan citizens residing in the East African Community, United Kingdom, United States of America, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, South Sudan and Germany began on January 21 and ends on February 6.

IEBC Vice-Chairperson Juliana Cherera stressed on the need for voter registration and the importance of youth’s peaceful participation in electoral processes both as voters and most importantly as candidates for various posts obtainable through election and or nomination.

Voter registration apathy is a growing concern particularly after the commission failed to meet its target in the last registration.