New AstraZeneca vaccine data supports its use as a booster shot

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – Positive results from a preliminary analysis of an ongoing safety and immunogenicity trial have shown that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, when given as a booster shot increased the immune response to Beta, Delta, Alpha and Gamma SARS-CoV-2 variants.

This follows a separate analysis of samples from the trial that showed increased antibody response to the Omicron variant.

The results were observed among individuals previously vaccinated with either AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine or an mRNA vaccine.

A separate Phase IV trial reported in a preprint with The Lancet on Social Science Research Network (SSRN) showed that a third dose of AstraZeneca substantially increased antibody levels following a primary vaccine series with CoronaVac (Sinovac Biotech).

“AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has protected hundreds of millions of people from Covid-19 around the world and these data show that it has an important role to play as a third dose booster, including when used after other vaccines,” stated the BioPharmaceuticals R&D, AstraZeneca Executive Vice President Sir Mene Pangalos.

The data adds to the growing body of evidence supporting AstraZeneca as a third dose booster irrespective of the primary vaccination schedules tested.

“Given the ongoing urgency of the pandemic and AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine’s increased immune response to the Omicron variant, we will continue to progress regulatory submissions around the world for its use as a third dose booster,” said Pangalos

“The latest AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine data is of particular importance considering the spread of the Omicron variant. This is good news for Sub-Saharan Africa, where over 70 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine have been supplied, and where countries are striving to attain their vaccination targets and some are beginning to roll out booster programmes,” AstraZeneca Africa Country President Barbara Nel stated.

The D7220C00001 safety and immunogenicity trial showed that AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine continued to be generally well tolerated

Further analyses from the trial are expected in the first half of 2022.

Previous studies done in the United Kingdom support AstraZeneca as a third dose booster as part of a homologous or heterologous schedule.

In a sub-analysis from the COV001 and COV002 trials, a third dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine given at least six months after a second dose significantly boosted antibody levels and maintained T cell response.

It also resulted in higher neutralising activity against the Alpha, Beta, and Delta variants, compared with a two-dose regimen.