Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Wangui Muchiri.

Kenya

National Assembly seeks public views on nomination of Wangui Muchiri to SRC

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15-The National Assembly is seeking public views for or against the proposed appointment of Wangui Muchiri who was nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta as a representative of the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

Wangui currently heads communication at the Interior Ministry where she is also the Spokesperson.

Muchiri’s nomination to the Lyn Mengich-led Commission was relayed before the National Assembly by Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi on December 21 last year.

In the notification, the clerk of the national assembly Michael Sialai informed the members of the public that the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning shall conduct an approval hearing of Muchiri’s appointment into the SRC position on January 27.

“Pursuant to provisions of Article 118(b) of the Constitution and Section 6(4) of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act (No. 33 of 2011), the general public is hereby notified that the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning shall conduct an approval hearing (vetting) of the nominee for appointment as member of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission on Thursday, 27th January, 20 22 in the Mini-Chamber, First Floor, County Hall, Parliament Buildings at 10.00 a.m.,” said Sialai.

Sialai directed Muchiri to bring along her documents including her original identity card, academic and professional certificates and other relevant testimonials during the hearing.

The National Assembly Clerk further called on the nominee to obtain letters/certificates of compliance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EA CC), the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA ), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP).

“The Committee is required under Article 118 (1) (b) of the Constitution to involve the public in the approval hearing of the nominee. In addition, Section (6)(9) of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act (No. 33 of 2011) provides that “any person m ay prior to the approval hearing and by written statement on oath, provide the Clerk with evidence contesting the suitability of a candidate to hold the office to which the nominee has been nominated” Sialai said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

If approved by the House, Muchiri will join 12 other commissioners in the commission that sets, reviews and advice on equitable, competitive and fiscally sustainable remuneration and benefits in the public sector.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

MARK BICHACHI: Judiciary too must follow SRC guidelines

The Constitution 2010 imagined a country where independent arms of government not only executed their mandates but also brought much-needed checks and balances to...

1 day ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Big win for Raila’s Azimio La Umoja as Political Parties Bill finally passed, to head to Senate

-Ruto MPs have vowed to challenge it in court. -The bill will largely influence the August election in which Raila will vie on a...

January 5, 2022

Top stories

MP Fatuma Gedi kicked out of Parliament for distributing Lollipops to MPs

-Also suspended was MP Ndindi Nyoro for claiming Gedi was bribing MPs with money to vote

January 5, 2022

Kenya

MP Ndindi Nyoro suspended from Parliament for 2 days for claiming MPs bribed to vote and failing to prove

-Wajir Woman Rep Fatuma Gedi was also suspended for distributing Lollipops to MPs

January 5, 2022

Kenya

Kimunya confident debate on Political Parties law will conclude by Friday

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 4-Members of Parliament are yet again expected to flex muscles in the National Assembly during the three-day special sitting set to...

January 4, 2022

Top stories

MPs recalled for 3-day sitting to pass changes in Political Parties law

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3- National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has recalled MPs for an additional 3-day special sitting next week to conclude debate on...

January 3, 2022

Kenya

Mbadi suspended from Parliament for 5 days after MP was injured during fist fight

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 29 – MINORITY Leader John Mbadi was on Wednesday suspended from the National Assembly for 5 days for gross misconduct following...

December 29, 2021

NATIONAL NEWS

Handshake forces set for duel with Ruto camp as parties’ law debate is reslated

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 24 – Members of the National Assembly are poised for another bruising battle on Wednesday, December 29, when they re-convene to...

December 24, 2021