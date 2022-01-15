National Assembly seeks public views on nomination of Wangui Muchiri to SRC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15-The National Assembly is seeking public views for or against the proposed appointment of Wangui Muchiri who was nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta as a representative of the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

Wangui currently heads communication at the Interior Ministry where she is also the Spokesperson.

Muchiri’s nomination to the Lyn Mengich-led Commission was relayed before the National Assembly by Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi on December 21 last year.

In the notification, the clerk of the national assembly Michael Sialai informed the members of the public that the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning shall conduct an approval hearing of Muchiri’s appointment into the SRC position on January 27.

“Pursuant to provisions of Article 118(b) of the Constitution and Section 6(4) of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act (No. 33 of 2011), the general public is hereby notified that the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning shall conduct an approval hearing (vetting) of the nominee for appointment as member of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission on Thursday, 27th January, 20 22 in the Mini-Chamber, First Floor, County Hall, Parliament Buildings at 10.00 a.m.,” said Sialai.

Sialai directed Muchiri to bring along her documents including her original identity card, academic and professional certificates and other relevant testimonials during the hearing.

The National Assembly Clerk further called on the nominee to obtain letters/certificates of compliance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EA CC), the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA ), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP).

“The Committee is required under Article 118 (1) (b) of the Constitution to involve the public in the approval hearing of the nominee. In addition, Section (6)(9) of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act (No. 33 of 2011) provides that “any person m ay prior to the approval hearing and by written statement on oath, provide the Clerk with evidence contesting the suitability of a candidate to hold the office to which the nominee has been nominated” Sialai said.

If approved by the House, Muchiri will join 12 other commissioners in the commission that sets, reviews and advice on equitable, competitive and fiscally sustainable remuneration and benefits in the public sector.